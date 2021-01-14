One of the last things Joel Anderson II worked on with his father before the elderly Anderson’s death in October was a neighborhood project for the land where the former Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital was located.
The issue
Joel Anderson II’s vision for 12 acres of the land where the former Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital was located is a testament to the love this family has had for our community for decades. His resolve to follow-through on this project is the best tribute he could pay to his father.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Alabama to make vaccine available to people 75 and older
- Muscle Shoals teen facing robbery, assault charges
- Alabama AG asks review of his GOP group's rally involvement
- Florence man facing capital murder charges in 2015 double homicide
- Patricia Roden King
- Sheffield ABC store to close Saturday
- Anderson has visions for old ECM property
- Richard Patrick Risner 'Richie'
- Ricky Wayne Brooks
- Billie J. Erwin
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Partisanship trumps law for Alabama AG (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
- Trump was best president ever (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.