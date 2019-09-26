The University of North Alabama football team’s transition to the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) has been every bit as challenging as anticipated. But there has been one element of the move that wasn’t anticipated.
Following the Sept. 14 game against in-state rival Alabama A&M, the university was blindsided by some disturbing accusations by A&M Coach Connell Maynor. During his weekly news conference streamed on Facebook Live on the Monday following the game, Maynor claimed racism played a part in the treatment he said his school received during the game at Braly Stadium.
Maynor claimed A&M received no complimentary tickets or tickets to sell to the public for the game; players were not allowed on the field until two hours before the game; his assistant coaches were held back so that fans could use the elevator to have access to the press box right before kickoff; and A&M coaches were told they had to have their credentials hanging around their neck while UNA coaches had theirs hanging from their waist.
The coach also alleged an incident occurred in which a police officer put “his hand on his gun” during an argument between a coach and security.
In hindsight, most of his accusations are unfounded, and certainly have nothing to do with racism.
A copy of the contract for the two-game series does not require either university to provide complimentary tickets. UNA did not receive any such tickets in 2018 when it played at A&M. Maynor could have easily verified this before game time by simply checking with his athletic director.
And Maynor’s claims A&M did not receive any tickets for presale to the public is incorrect. Reportedly, UNA allotted 176 tickets for Bulldogs officials to use at their discretion with the understanding that A&M would pay for them.
According to Jeff Hodges, UNA’s sports information director, it is standard policy that teams are not allowed on the field until two hours before kickoff. That policy stands for all teams.
As for where coaches wear their credentials, UNA officials said after the accusations arose they don’t care where the credentials are worn, as long as they are worn.
It’s possible security personnel might not be aware of the policy, and could have questioned A&M coaches about their credentials.
But that’s more of a security concern than a sign of intentional racism.
The one possible legitimate beef Maynor offered was the claim a security officer put “his hand on his gun” during an argument.
Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler has said none of his officers on duty at the game reported any incidences, but one officer did say he saw a verbal exchange between a security officer and an A&M coach.
If the security officer did put his hand on his gun, that’s a major concern that must be addressed.
We’re sure UNA officials will review procedures and take the necessary steps to ensure there are no such confrontations going forth.
Thankfully, cooler heads have prevailed since Maynor made his claims.
Officials from both universities are now discussing how to work through the issues the coach has created.
Unfortunately for UNA, the negative perception created by those claims still hangs over the university.
We believe an apology by Coach Maynor to the University of North Alabama, its football team and coaches, its fans and this city should be a necessary part of the effort by both universities to provide “a safe, accommodating, friendly, and inclusive environment” going forth.
