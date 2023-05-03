Officials with Northwest-Shoals Community College will host a town hall meeting May 8 to unveil capital improvement plans for the college’s Phil Campbell Campus.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Building 305 at the Phil Campbell Campus.
Early last year the Alabama Community College System announced a statewide initiative to upgrade facilities. NWSCC was awarded $30 million for improvements to its Phil Campbell and Muscle Shoals campuses.
Following the announcement, work began to upgrade the softball and baseball fields at the Muscle Shoals Campus as officials geared up to bring sports back to campus.
But all along the plans were to begin renovations at the Phil Campbell Campus in 2023 because of the role that campus played in the development of the state’s community college system.
The Phil Campbell Campus was founded in 1963 as Northwest Alabama State Junior College to provide access to postsecondary education for citizens of the rural counties of northwest Alabama.
It was the first public junior college in what was to become the Alabama Community College System.
That was six decades ago, and NWSCC President Jeff Goodwin said the 60th anniversary year is “the perfect time to show the public how we plan to enhance the infrastructure and give the campus an overall facelift.”
NWSCC Director of Facilities Dillard McCown said last year when the college announced its capital plan that extensive renovations are needed on a large number of buildings on the Phil Campbell Campus.
“Most all the buildings there are in need of upgrades,” McCown said.
In addition, there will be technology upgrades campus wide.
The work is expected to take about 18 months.
We encourage Phil Campbell students and residents to take the time to attend May 8’s town meeting. It promises to be the most important announcement for the campus in decades.
