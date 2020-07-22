Local economic development officials have found a measure of positive developments amidst the economic pain of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
June’s unemployment rate of 7.9% might be troubling to some, but not to Adam Himber, vice president of the Shoals Economic Development Authority. Himber believes the jobless rate, which admittedly is more than double what it was a year ago, is a testament to the versatility of the Shoals economy.
“We expected all along that once we got past the shock (of the pandemic) we would see businesses and industries rebound,” Himber said Monday.
As Gov. Kay Ivey relaxed parts of her “Safe at Home” initiative in May, the unemployment picture began to improve. During the initial phase of the governor’s order, which was issued at the end of March, the jobless rate shot up to 15.3% in April. In May as some businesses were allowed to reopen, unemployment slipped to 10.3%.
June’s continued improvement is reason for cautionary optimism. But we can’t lose sight of the fact there are more than 5,000 Shoals-area workers still without jobs.
The other interesting figure in the June employment report is the overall size of the Shoals labor force. It now stands at 64,208, which is the lowest number in 28 years. You have to go all the way back to May 1992 to find a lower labor force total (63,715).
The trend isn’t unique to the Shoals, as the labor force statistics for Alabama and the nation as a whole have dropped. Accounting for a portion of the decrease are those displaced workers for years past who have given up looking for a job.
Shoals Economic Development Authority (SEDA) officials say job market help is on the way, thanks to a Tier 1 automotive supplier that wants to come the Muscle Shoals.
The automotive industry is the hottest job market in the state of Alabama, and the addition of this unnamed company is a tremendous plus for the Shoals.
“It puts us in a market that we are not currently in,” said SEDA President Kevin Jackson.
SEDA officials visited the company in Michigan last year, and then spent the intervening months working with company officials on an incentives package to meet their needs.
The payoff is 279 good-paying jobs and a quick turnaround that could have the company turning out its product by April of 2021.
That’s certainly a high note for this challenging period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.