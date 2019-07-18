Streetscaping of the final two blocks of east Tennessee Street should begin soon, and city officials are hopeful this phase of the work proves to be just as successful as the first phase.
The work should progress quickly because some of some advanced planning. When the city embarked on the first phase of renovating Tennessee Street three years ago, enough lamp posts were bought to finish lighting along the final two blocks.
Best of all, the project will cost the city nearly half a million less than anticipated. In February the Finance Committee approved spending $3.23 million for the final phase. Earlier this month, City Council approved a $2.89 million bid by Joe Keenum Excavation and Construction.
The work will stretch eastward along Tennessee and College streets to Dr. Hicks Boulevard, and include the side streets of Cherry and Poplar. The company will have 300 days to finish the project.
The streetscaping will mirror the landscaping elements that now extend to the intersection of Court and Tennessee streets. And if the spurt of development that has occurred along the finished portions of Tennessee Street are a gauge of what’s to come, it should be a boon to the businesses located along the final two blocks.
City Council President Dick Jordan pointed out this week the timing of the decision to continue the streetscaping couldn’t be better. Work on the roundabout project in the Sweetwater Business District area of East Florence is nearly completed. Taco Mama opened its restaurant on Cherry Street in May. And renovation of the building that formerly housed the Pegasus Records store is underway.
“That area is becoming revitalized,” Jordan said. “We’ve had a lot of movement ... and interest in that area.”
The roundabout project is important because that area could be the next area of the city targeted for streetscaping, said Jordan.
It would be a natural extension for the project because of the short distance from the end of Tennessee Street to the start of Royal Street. Extending the streetscaping theme down Royal to the roundabout could help drive growth in an area that hopes to benefit from the new North Alabama Medical Center and a planned cancer center nearby.
The city’s two previous streetscaping projects have played an integral part in the development of Tennessee Street, which is a main thoroughfare leading to the downtown Florence area.. Hopefully, the good fortune that has marked the Court Street revitalization and first phase of the Tennessee Street project will continue.
