Longtime residents of Florence will recall an era when the annual Christmas lighting ceremony involved a live tree.
In 2018 the tradition resurfaced, thanks to the city’s Beautification Board.
When city workers placed the 18-foot tree in the grass median on North Court Street leading to the University of North Alabama, it was the first time in more than 50 years a live Christmas tree had adorned the location.
“This is a great tradition to bring back,” Mayor Steve Holt said during last year’s ceremony. “I hope we keep it going.”
You’ll be glad to know the city is doing just that. And this year’s tree has an interesting story behind it that will add a heart-warming human element to the Dec. 6 ceremony.
This year’s tree is a majestic cedar tree planted some three decades ago by Mel Newman. It was one of a group of trees Newman planted in the yard of the family home on Hickory Hills Road.
A few years ago his wife, Debra, realized that the tree needed to be removed because it was posing a hazard near the street. When city officials announced the live tree lighting tradition was returning, she wondered if the city could use it as the official holiday tree.
She approached the city’s Beautification Board about the idea shortly after last Christmas season. Monday, city workers removed the tree from her yard, transported it to Court Street and set it up.
It’s a fitting tribute, Debra points out, that on the 25th anniversary of the year her husband died, one of the trees from their yard is on display.
“He would be very proud,” she said. “It had an honorable ending as a Christmas tree. Maybe other families could consider doing this and make it a Florence tradition.”
That would certainly make this renewed tradition even more special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.