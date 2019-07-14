We have certain expectations of our neighbors — including our industrial neighbors. We don’t want our residential neighbors throwing garbage over the fence and into our yard rather than dispose of it properly. And we don’t want our industrial neighbors dumping pollutants into the Tennessee River.
Maplewood, Minnesota-based 3M has operated a plant in north Alabama since 1961. It has provided good-paying jobs, and donated funds to many worthy projects, but it hasn’t always been a model neighbor.
For years Tennessee Valley Media’s papers have reported on chemicals used by 3M and other industries along the waterfront that have made their way into the Tennessee River, area landfills and the water supplied to customers of the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority.
Those chemicals have been phased out of use, but they persist in the environment. Since then, other chemicals in use at 3M have come under scrutiny for possible adverse heath effects.
The company reported earlier this year in a letter to regulators that a self-investigation determined it had released the chemical “FBSA and may have released FBSEE from its manufacturing operations to the Tennessee River. ... Due to these concerns, 3M has ceased both its FBSA and FBSEE manufacturing operations at its Decatur plant as well as any associated waste stream releases from those operations.”
All of this has led to questions about the state’s environmental cop, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
Over the years, ADEM’s failure to act against 3M after reports of the pollution surfaced is unacceptable.
Citizens count on ADEM to make sure environmental rules are followed. Unfortunately, ADEM has a long reputation for, at best, being asleep at the wheel, and at worst putting the interests of industry and polluters over the interests of average residents.
Responding to reports that 3M had released pollution for years without state intervention or disclosure, Gov. Kay Ivey said last week that ADEM needs to present solutions to the problem.
“I have a lot of respect for ADEM authority, but this case needs solutions on the table, and I’m not seeing many of those solutions,” Ivey said on Wednesday while in Huntsville. “And while I have a lot of respect for the ADEM and their operations ... I look forward to having some real solutions offered to address the concerns of those citizens.”
Residents of north Alabama who depend on the Tennessee River for their drinking water and their livelihoods expect more than that. Maybe it’s just her temperament, but Ivey, with all her talk of “respect for ADEM,” doesn’t seem to be taking the issue seriously enough. She should be angry.
We’re not sure solutions to this can come from within ADEM. After all, the state doesn’t actually control the agency, which is overseen by a seven-member commission.
However, the members of the commission are appointed by governors. So perhaps the governor and the Legislature need to look closely at the commission to see if its members are committed to doing a better job of monitoring and enforcing the state’s environmental laws.
If not, Ivey and lawmakers should initiate efforts to change the makeup of the ADEM commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.