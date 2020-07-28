Time for your input
Colbert County needs your help.
The Shoals Solid Waste Authority is at a crossroads regarding its recycling program. The Colbert County Landfill has subsidized the program, but now that it is being closed, and the new landfill operator is not involved in recycling, those funds are no longer available.
So the authority wants public input on what to do.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, who chairs the authority, said the members want to hold a public meeting, or meetings, to discuss the future of the program, but have to consider safety issues associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Authority members want to present the public with three options.
• The first option is to end the recycling program.
• The second option involves an additional charge of possibly $1 per month to continue the program as is.
• The third would involve a more significant additional charge to expand to a curbside recycling program.
“We will not make that decision without public input,” we quoted Underwood as saying in a story last week.
Now is the time for Colbert County residents to consider what that program means to you so that they can make an informed choice when the time comes.
5 reasons to celebrate
Last week, the TimesDaily announced the five finalists for the Shoals Woman of the Year award.
They are Violet Thompson, who runs the North Alabama Visitation Center; Sheila Johnson, who has spent decades in the childcare industry; Mary Day Smith, the adjutant and past commander of the American Legion Post 11 in Florence; Anne Howard, who has been “mom” to the UNA live mascots, Leo III and Una; and Courtney Tate Akins, a Muscle Shoals middle school guidance counselor.
All of these women would make an outstanding Shoals Woman of the Year. We offer them all our hearty congratulations.
Banner school
Congratulations also goes to Florence High School, which was selected as a banner school by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.
The other three Distinction schools in the district were Muscle Shoals’ Howell Graves Preschool and two Tuscaloosa magnet schools.
CLAS Executive Director Vic Wilson said the banner that the eight schools across the state receive is a way to showcase the fact that the school has a program that is doing something special.
“We want to make sure that everybody knows what’s going on,” he said in a story.
Florence High School won for its “Lunch with the Keys” program, which is a sort of mentoring program that takes place outside the classroom that centers around the types of engaging conversations that occur around a dinner table, school system officials said.
Well done.
