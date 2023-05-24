Years ago, the Fox animated series “Family Guy” made a joke at the expense of the South. OK, the show has made many jokes at the expense of the South, but this particular one portrayed the Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox.
“OK, no more slaves,” cartoon Lee said. “But we still don’t have to read books.”
This is “Family Guy,” so the humor value is negligible. The point is, the South as backward and illiterate is a stereotype that has endured into the 21st century.
Perhaps it’s time to retire the stereotype. Alabama, along with fellow former cellar dwellers Mississippi and Louisiana, is now a model for the rest of the country when it comes to teaching children how to read.
“Mississippi went from being ranked the second-worst state in 2013 for fourth-grade reading to 21st in 2022,” reports The Associated Press. “Louisiana and Alabama, meanwhile, were among only three states to see modest gains in fourth-grade reading during the pandemic, which saw massive learning setbacks in most other states.”
What some have dubbed the “Mississippi miracle,” is no miracle. It’s simply getting back to basics combined with early identification of students who have difficulty learning to read, such as from dyslexia.
The AP continues, noting that “evidence suggests these states have made promising gains for low-income kids in particular. In 2019, Alabama ranked 49th in (National Assessment of Education Progress) reading scores for low-income fourth-graders; in 2022, it ranked 27th.”
How have Alabama and other Gulf Coast states done it? State officials will say they’ve adopted the best science-backed approaches. But it turns out the best practice according to science is also one of the oldest — phonics.
Teaching children to read by sounding out the syllables of words went out of style in the 1970s, replaced in large part by the whole language approach advocated by Kenneth S. Goodman — although the idea of whole language goes back to 1800 and Horace Mann, the “father of American education.”
“Whole language instruction emphasized that students learn to read through immersion in books and eschewed traditional systematic teaching of phonics and spelling,” writes Stephen Sawchuk in a 2020 article in Education Week. “… One reason whole language became so popular among teachers was because it emphasized teachers’ knowledge and skill in responding to student needs, rather than scripted programs and curricula.”
Subsequent research, however, showed that teaching phonics and spelling was more effective than whole language, especially among children struggling to read. In short, the evidence backed up the long experience behind such 17th century books as “The New England Primer” over an untested but fashionable theory.
Some children may do well with whole language, which requires them to figure out new words by looking at the surrounding words for context and meaning. But few children have ever been left behind by phonics.
Alabama’s phonics-based reading initiative has worked before, only to be undermined by Great Recession budget cuts that saw reading coaches first on the chopping block.
Now Alabama has learned its lesson, Alabama state Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey told The AP.
“We have to break that cycle of generational poverty. One of the best ways to do that is to make multiple generations of readers,” Mackey said. “This is something that we have to be in for the long haul.”
We know how to teach literacy. We just have to do it.
