Recognizing others
Last week we wrote about some of the past Shoals Women of the Year award winners who were recognized for doing something to help better the community.
Take Ginger Willingham, who was last year’s winner. Willingham spearheaded Isaiah’s Call, a nonprofit of volunteers who pack bags with enough food for children and their families to have during the weekend.
The Shoals Woman of the Year award is important to the TimesDaily. Hopefully, in recognizing a fraction of the women who keep our communities thriving, we can encourage them and let them know their efforts are greatly appreciated.
Nominations remain open through Friday for the 2020 Shoals Woman of the Year recipient. Tell us, in detail, what your nominee does to elevate the lives of others in our community.
Mail nominations to: TimesDaily, Attn: Shoals Woman of the Year, 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence, AL 35630; or email to swoynominations@timesdaily.com.
Include your name and contact information and that of the nominee. Neither your name, nor your contact information will be published.
Honoring graduates
Two schools went out of their way last week to honor their seniors.
Muscle Shoals held a special graduation ceremony for four of its graduating seniors, who won’t be around for the scheduled June 18 commencement because they are joining the military.
Chad Holden, high school principal and the school system’s incoming superintendent, said that although a separate commencement has never been held before, “It was just the right thing to do, to give them the opportunity for a commencement ceremony.”
Florence High School also wanted to do something special for its seniors who missed several milestones this year, such as the prom. Principal Roderick Sheppard also wanted to recognize those seniors who might not be able to attend the June 12 commencement.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the time students were originally set to graduate, the school launched a video tribute on its website that included a short presentation from principal Sheppard and a short message from the class president. The videos that followed were recorded by the students themselves — dressed in their caps and gown, they gave their names and then moved their tassels from right to left.
We are glad these two schools were able to do something special for the class.
Curbside service
Last week, we wrote about the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, which opened with curbside service from noon to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for patrons who want to check out books online.
“People can either call us, or they can go to the library’s website and there’s a link to the form to fill out,” said Executive Director Derek Wilson in a story. “It can be a request for titles if they know what they’re looking for, or they can select a grab bag, in which they select a genre and we select books from it.”
The website address is flpl.org.
