State champions
Congratulations to the Mars Hill girls and Covenant Christian boys on winning AHSAA basketball championships.
Mars Hill won its first girls basketball championship since 2005 with Friday’s 69-47 victory over Cold Springs in Class 2A. Covenant downed Oakwood Academy 50-46 on Thursday for the Class 1A boys title, its second straight championship.
The Panthers, under third-year coach Flori Sweatt, finished 26-5. All five losses were to 4A powers.
The Eagles under coach Bret Waldrep recorded a 31-3 record. Covenant ended the season on a 22-game winning streak.
Needed donation
Last week, Colbert Animal Services received some needed funds when the Colbert County Commission agreed to provide it with $10,000 to cover veterinary bills for animals brought to the shelter, or confiscated by animal control officers.
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley, who sits on the Colbert Animal Services Board of Directors, said the board reviewed a financial statement from the shelter.
“One of the things it revealed is medical costs for the animals is a significant cost that has always been there,” Stanley said in our story. “The new director has been more responsible about enforcing animal control ordinances.
“They’ve had several instances where they had to confiscate large numbers of animals. Treating those animals that have been abused is a very expensive proposition for the shelter.”
The shelter recently had to confiscate 27 dogs after their owner was found dead in her residence.
We are glad to see animal ordinances are being enforced, but with that comes the cost of care for them.
If you have a pet, please make sure you are able to care for them. And if you want a pet, please look at the shelters first.
Keeping the flavor
Thumbs up to Trowbridge’s Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop for finding a way to keep its famed orange-pineapple ice cream.
The second most-requested flavor of the business is temporarily unavailable since its supplier, Mayfield Dairy Farms, decided to discontinue the flavor, but owner Pam Trowbridge has been working with another supplier to perfect the recipe.
Trowbridge now is working with Nash Family Creamery in Tennessee.
“They’ve sent us two different batches,” Trowbridge said in our story last week. “They’ve done a pretty good job of replicating it and we’ll make it work out. We are selling whatever they sent to us, letting our customers sample it and getting their feedback on it. They’re making adjustments as we give them feedback. We’re in the process of working it out.”
We hope they are able to replicate the flavor.
Surpassing the goal
Last week, we wrote about the Leighton Public Library’s announcement it has raise $25,279, which was a little over $2,200 more than its $23,000 goal.
“That just goes to show you what a small community can do if everybody comes together,” Debbie Bradford, president of the Friends of the Leighton Public Library, said in our story. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of everyone in town.”
Library officials said they have a goal of increasing awareness of the library and letting the public know that it is available as a community resource and gathering spot.
Officials are planning to use the money on restroom renovations, including handicap accessibility, and heating and door upgrades and overall work in a back room so it may be able to hold community events.
Congratulations.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.