Robotics training
Hannah Vincent and Jill McCabe, McBride Elementary School teachers, were among some 70 teachers in the state who spent March 14 at the University of North Alabama’s Education Research and Inservice Center to get first-hand training on operating drones and other types of robotics.
For Vincente and McCabe, the drone training was only a portion of what they learned and planned to take back to their Muscle Shoals school.
The Alabama Technology in Motion Robot Expo also trained teachers to operate robotics for children, including Ozobots, Vex, Shero Bolt, I-Robert Roor, Microbits and Bee-Bots.
The ultimate goal is to make teachers comfortable with robotics so they can feel confident in training students.
Life skills
Heather Mize, the Tuscumbia School District’s career technical program director, wanted to expose students to the essential life skills they are soon to face after high school.
The “Train Up the Tigers” event March 14 was that plan coming to fruition.
Deshler seniors spent the day learning about key higher education programs, money management, basic car maintenance, mental and behavioral health options, insurance, goal-setting, communication skills, self defense and even etiquette.
About 75 students were in attendance.
New parking deck
The first evidence of a project to construct a downtown parking deck is visible in the form of electricity departments relocating primary lines.
The city also has two contracts with Garnet Electric Co. totaling a little over $91,000 for portions of relocation work in the alleyway as part of the project.
Electricity Department Manager Mary McDuffa said her department is handling the city-owned portions of the project, but Garnet will do the portions that are owned by businesses impacted by the relocation.
Officials believe the entire project will cost between $47.5 million and $53 million.
Boat stops in Shoals
A luxury riverboat will make 14 stops in the Shoals this summer as part of an agreement that could include the creation of a permanent dock on the Florence side of the Tennessee River.
American Cruise Lines is expanding into Tennessee River excursions, including a stop in Florence as part of a trip from Chattanooga to Nashville, Tennessee.
As part of the agreement, American is allowed to dock at McFarland Park. In exchange, the city receives $1 per passenger.
