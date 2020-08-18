Going over options
Last week, Colbert County residents got a look at options for four railroad overpasses and one underpass.
Long wait times at railroad crossings, particularly in Sheffield, have been a point of contention for Shoals residents for decades, but with the Inspiration Landing project things seem to have come to a head.
The public hearing allowed about two dozen interested residents to view four overpass options in Sheffield and one underpass option in Tuscumbia. Engineers with the professional services firm Volkert were on hand to answer questions.
We hope officials are able to pick a viable option, and procure funding for this long-needed project.
Public housing upgrades
Last week, Sheffield Housing Authority officials announced the final phase of renovations for the city’s public housing, beginning at Manning Homes.
The Manning Homes renovations will include 126 units in 61 buildings. Roofs will be replaced with metal roofs. The units will feature arts-and-crafts styling with stone rock along the bottom and on columns. There will be patios added on the back of the units, each with a storage room.
The renovations at manning Homes are expected to begin in the fall with a new office building and fencing. There will be additional safety measures, including a camera surveillance system.
The project also includes Oakhill with 41 units, Archer Village with 58 units, and Long Lowe with 84 units.
“Public housing isn’t going to look like public housing anymore,” we quoted Mayor Ian Sanford as saying in our story. “These look much nicer, and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”
More recycling
Last week, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management sent the Florence Recycling Department $113,000 to provide the program with additional carts and equipment.
In awarding the grant, ADEM officials also congratulated Florence on the success of its recycling program.
The money will go toward additional 96-gallon roll carts and 16-gallon bins with lids, as well as a nearly $30,000 forklift for the Florence Recycle Center and a $16,729 half-ton pickup for the town of Rogersville’s recycling efforts.
The 96-gallon carts will be used for increased collections in Lauderdale County, and the 16-gallon bins will be placed in classrooms, offices and buildings throughout the University of North Alabama, officials said.
“The success of the Florence Recycling Program combines the efforts of state and local leadership, our residents, school systems and businesses,” we quoted Mayor Steve Holt as saying. “This cooperation has built a successful recycling program that supplies local manufacturers with raw materials supporting our local economy.”
