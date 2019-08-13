Unexpected windfall
The road departments in Colbert and Lauderdale counties received an unexpected check last week from the Public Park Authority.
The authority is the group that administered the 2-cent gasoline tax that raised revenue for the construction of two Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail courses in Colbert County, and the Shoals Marriott Hotel and Spa in Florence.
The law that created the Public Park Authority (PPA) stated that once the bonds were paid off, any excess money would be distributed equally between Colbert and Lauderdale counties for paving, former Colbert County commissioner and PPA member Rex Burleson said.
Lauderdale County Engineer Eric Hill said the money is not earmarked for a specific project at this time, while Colbert County Engineer John Bedford said he’d like to use the money to match federal dollars, if a source of those funds can be found.
Let’s hope the counties make good use of the funds.
Driven to succeed
Last week, we wrote about three Muscle Shoals High School juniors and a sophomore who are hearing impaired.
Connor Reed, Jaylee Beth Smith, Riley Kinmbrell and Andrew Hendrix are connected in each of their classes by a FM electronic device the teacher wears that reduces background noise and improves clarity of the instructor’s voice. There is also a sound field tower in the classrooms that amplifies sound.
The other thing that connects them is their drive to succeed in their future chosen fields.
We like when we can highlight success stories. Congratulations to all four of these bright students.
Night out
Last Tuesday, Florence first responders hosted a National Night Out event at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum. The event offered fun and games and a chance for first responders to connect with the community.
Organizers say children benefit especially from casual, fun interaction with first responders, and the event allowed children to also see equipment responders used each day.
Officers and first responders took the time to explain safety issues with children and their families.
This is a great event for both first responders and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.