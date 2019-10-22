Add your input
The Shoals has been selected to be one of the pilot communities for the Tennessee RiverLine partnership.
The goal of the Tennessee RiverLine project is to make the river more accessible, and find ways it can help fuel economic and recreational growth in communities along its shores.
There are ways you can be part of this project. First, is through the River Gauge survey, which will be open until the end of the month. The survey, which you can access at tnriverline.org/rivergauge, will allow you to offer opinions and ideas.
The second, is to attend the “Strategic Doing” meeting Nov. 14. At that meeting, participants will put their heads together to come up with a community-based project that combines existing assets and resources to help move the RiverLine initiative forward.
Give it a shot.
Recognized
Last week the exchange club honored two police officers and a firefighter for going above and beyond in their commitment to serving the community.
Recipients were Rodney Ezekiel, engineer with the Florence Fire/Rescue Department; Sgt. Jason Fort, Florence Police Department; and James DiStefano, investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.
“Any definition of a successful life must include service to others,” club president, James Barnett, said at the event, quoting former U.S. President George H.W. Bush. “We sincerely appreciate the work you do for the community, and it’s our honor and privilege having you here today to recognize you all.”
We would like to add our thanks as well.
Counting chickens
Last week we wrote about Bill Armstrong, who has eight hens who are helping survivors of domestic violence.
“The girls,” as Armstrong calls them, produce about six eggs a day. Every Monday at noon, he brings a half-dozen of the fresh eggs to the Greater Shoals Sheffield Rotary Club’s regular meeting to be raffled off.
Beloved by the Rotarians and their families, those eggs have raised about $900 in the past year to help cover the cost of new furniture for Safeplace’s Lauderdale County shelter, which serves people fleeing domestic abuse.
“Some days – the ‘Safeplace Nest Egg’ is what we call it – can get anywhere between $30 and $40 for a half-dozen eggs,” Armstrong said in our story.
We love when people find creative ways to help our community.
National ranking
We also reported last week about the University of North Alabama’s industrial hygiene program, which ranked second in the nation for occupational health and safety degrees, according to Value Colleges.
Value Colleges, an organization that provides information on college costs and programming, recently released a list of the nation’s top 25 occupational health and safety degrees for 2019.
UNA has one of only four across the country to be accredited by the Applied and Natural Science Accreditation Commission of the Accrediting Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).
Congratulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.