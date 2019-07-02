Music for the senses
The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts in Florence has opened an exhibit to coincide with the Handy Festival later this month. But this exhibit is more than just a feast for the eyes.
The touring exhibit, “A Cast of Blues,” features 15 resin-cast masks of Delta blues legends created by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, as well as 15 color photographs by Mississippi-based photographer Ken Murphy documenting several blues performers and juke joints.
It also is accessible to those with sensory impairments, offering a listening station featuring all 15 blues artists depicted in the resin masks, and the chance to interact with blues instruments like the diddley bow, drum and slide.
All visitors are encouraged to feel the hyper-realistic details in the resin-cast masks.
We hope you will visit the museum and enjoy this unique exhibit.
A fun lesson
As part of the Helen Keller Festival, more than 60 children ages 8 to 11 attended the free Keller Kids event last week.
The event, which is in its 25th year, offers the children a look at life as a hearing or sight-impaired individual. Education students from the University of North Alabama led multiple activities, all addressing sensory perceptions.
Students played cornhole blindfolded, and wore blindfolds to dress themselves, having to check shirts and turn them right side out before putting them over their clothing.
They participated in an activity whereby one camper was wearing headphones playing music while the other tried to communicate by talking. They learned some sign language, and heard from speakers who were sight and hearing impaired about how they manage day to day.
“It’s a really informative, educational day and the children really love learning,” said longtime Keller Kids volunteer Tammie Wright.
Congratulations, and thank you
Last week, we wrote about Mary Settle Cooney, who is retiring as the executive director of the Tennessee Valley Art Association after 39 years.
Cooney began in 1980 as assistant director until she took over as executive director in 1989. According to interim director Nancy Sanford, TVAA expanded the museum to four galleries, added the petroglyph, increased outreach, purchased and renovated The Ritz Theatre, and expanded theater programs —all since Cooney arrived.
Whoever follows Cooney has big shoes to fill.
