Raising awareness
Last week, One Place of the Shoals Director Elizabeth Moore and agency volunteer Alyssa Ashley took their presentation, which includes a 22-minute, Emmy-nominated special, “Family Secrets: When Violence Hits Home,” to Wilson High School, one of several school visits the pair plan to make in the Shoals.
The presentation to Wilson High School seventh graders on Thursday educated them on the work of One Place, and also gave a name to the devastating impact that bullying and violent behavior on the parts of adults in the home can have on children.
“Childhood domestic violence is different than domestic violence in that it’s the effect that adult behavior has on the children in a home,” we quoted Ashley as saying in a news story last week. “You can’t control the actions of other people, but we all have control over how these things ultimately affect us.”
Teaching everyone how to spot signs of abuse is a good thing. Knowledge is power, and shining a light on what has been for so long a hidden crime can only be a benefit.
Report card three-peat
Congratulations to Kilby Laboratory School, which received a near-perfect 99 score on the state report card for the third year in a row.
Only 12 schools throughout the state received a score of 100. Each indicator in the accountability system was valued at a particular percentage, all totaling 100 percent.
Kilby School Principal Eric Kirkman said in a story last week that he’s tried to put his finger on exactly what sets his elementary school apart, but the reality is, “it’s just a whole culmination of factors.”
We hope they can find a way to share their success with other schools.
Dream Center for needy
Also last week, we reported on the Shoals Dream Center, which is focused on reducing poverty and its impact on families.
An extension of the Chapel church, the center is designed to be a hub of practical help and hope for area families through services such food provision, academic tutoring and mentoring for at-risk kids, addiction recovery resources — helping transition to long-term treatment options — and life skills training.
During Monday’s ribbon cutting, Chapel pastor Bobby Gourley said, “God gave us this location for the purpose of helping people find hope for today and dreams for the future.”
The center is on Cloverdale Road in the former Fred’s Discount Store location.
The multifaceted center will now be the hub for food distribution. The Chapel-operated Loaves and Fishes stores will continue to sell clothing and home wares.
We think this will be a great addition to our city.
