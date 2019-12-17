Beating the odds
Last week, we wrote about Chandler Brewer, who was activated to the 53-man roster for the Los Angeles Rams in November.
Brewer is not just a local athlete who has achieved the dream of playing professional sports. He also has fought through a diagnosis of non-Hodkins lymphoma.
Brewer was diagnosed after a knee injury while playing for Middle Tennessee State in a game against Marshall. He approached his diagnosis with what his mother called a “strong willed” mindset.
Despite receiving radiation treatments, he never missed a game during his senior year, and rarely missed practice, save a few walk throughs or meetings when he had to visit the doctor. He told only his coach and one teammate about what he was going through, because he said he didn’t want his illness to be a distraction.
After the season, an agent linked Brewer up with former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz, who helped Brewer train for the NFL combine. Reitz was impressed with Brewer’s skills, but blown away when he found out about Brewer’s battle with cancer.
“When I understood that whole story and how tough he was, that’s why I instantly thought he’s going to have a decade-long NFL career. Guys that operate like that, they last a long time in the NFL,” Reitz said.
We applaud this remarkable young man.
Season of giving
One of the best things about Christmas is that it’s a time for people to look beyond themselves and help others. That’s what several groups of people did last week.
While we know we are probably leaving many people out, here are just a we’d like to ways people have given of themselves:
• Hunter Jackson, a 102.7 KISS-FM disc jockey who as of this weekend was still camping in the school bus outside of Walmart on Hough Road for the Stuff A Bus campaign. The goal is to fill the bus with 2,500 toys. As of last Wednesday, the campaign had collected 1,582 toys.
• Hayden Scott, a Highland Park Elementary second grader who wants other children to have comfortable beds. He donated the contents of his piggy bank to help make that happen. His school is collecting money this month as a service project for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Shoals organization.
• Highland Park first-grade teacher Jill Connor, whose class collected items for a classmate’s dad and his Air Force unit deployed to the United Arab Emirates. The students sent handwritten notes to the unit before Thanksgiving, and last week sent care packages filled with the unit’s most-requested items, such as beef jerky, lemonade packets and wipes.
• The Meal Barrel Food Pantry, whose volunteers have been preparing food boxes to be given to those in need in Sheffield.
Well done, all.
