A good sign
Mayor David Bradford has a lot to smile about as commercial construction picks up in Muscle Shoals.
Some examples are the Dunkin’ Donuts, a new warehouse at North American Lighting, a new medical complex going up near City Hall on Avalon Avenue, and a 306 Barbecue across from Southgate Mall.
“Retail and commercial is what drives things,” we quoted Bradford as saying in a story last week. “My thing is, if people have jobs, everybody benefits.”
Bradford said the city experiences construction booms like this at different times.
“We’ve been fortunate,” he said. “Anytime we can get a new business, or fill a vacant building, it’s good for the whole area.”
We agree.
Arts complex
Mayor Bradford is not the only one who sees good things on the horizon. Mayor Kerry Underwood has similar hopes for Tuscumbia.
Last week, we wrote about the possibility that the University of North Alabama may create a “makers space” for artists that would be housed in the city’s old water treatment plant near Spring Park.
This “makers space” would allow artists to create, exhibit and sell their artwork, whether it be graphic art, paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics or whatever.
The building is located downtown roughly behind Coldwater Books and Coach’s Steakhouse. It’s been closed since 2012 when Tuscumbia Utilities opened a new treatment plant on West Seventh Street.
Another goal of the proposed facility would be to increase foot traffic in downtown Tuscumbia, which benefits the city and downtown businesses.
“There is just a whole concept we could not be more excited about,” Underwood said.
Nana to the rescue
Last week, we wrote about Jackie Gregg, who was playing with her grandchildren earlier this month when a tree limb attached to a backyard swing snapped.
Gregg acted quickly and managed to place herself between the limb and the children. She suffered a double concussion, broken ribs on her right side, a left broken ankle, and other abrasions as the limb scraped the skin off her back. The children only had minor injuries.
Gregg said in the story she doesn’t consider herself lucky, but blessed. “It brings tears to my eyes to think of how differently this could have turned out,” we quoted her as saying in the story.
We love to tell stories of local heroes, whether Gregg considers herself to be one or not.
