Good news, bad news
The 2023 Kids Count was a good news, bad news report for the Shoals.
Lauderdale County continues to make significant improvements in the well-being of children, according to the Alabama Kids Count data profile created yearly by VOICES for Alabama’s Children.
Colbert County, on the other hand, has declined in its ranking from last year dropping from 23 to 30.
The rankings put Lauderdale County at 10th overall this year, a jump from last year’s 15th place.
VOICES collects data from key state agencies that provide services in each of the following categories — health, education, safety and economic security.
Some of the greatest gains for Lauderdale County were made in the areas of high school dropout rate and graduation rate. Colbert didn’t fare as well in those areas.
The report showed Colbert County’s high school dropout rate ranking 41st for 2021, the latest year reported. The county ranked 34th for graduation rate.
“We’ve been busting our tails to make this happen — to lower the dropout rate, constantly encouraging our kids and doing all we can to see that they graduate,” said Jeff Burbank, the principal of Brooks High School in Lauderdale County. “It’s good to see those efforts paying off.”
The data also shows the areas where improvement still is needed.
Empty bowls and full bellies
After several years of scaled-back events because of the pandemic, the Salvation Army’s Empty Bowl Luncheon was back in full force this year.
There was a soup luncheon, a silent auction, a gourmet bake shop, a fashion show, pottery sales and, of course, a free bowl for ticketholders.
The money raised by the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary goes to toward the Salvation Army’s year-round feeding programs and to pay for children to attend Salvation Army summer camp.
The group hoped to raise $65,000 this year.
We are glad this event has returned.
History buff
Congratulations to Blade Miller, a seventh grader at Brooks High School in Killen, who won this year’s state History Bee.
That means Miller will participate in the National History Bee in June in Washington, D.C. He also qualified for the International Geography Bee in July in Rome, Italy.
“I just really enjoy everything about history and can really see myself pursuing it in a career path one day,” Miller said in our story last week.
We wish him the best in the national competition, and if he decides to participate, in the international competition later this summer.
Well done.
Tame the Mane
Thanks to a joint effort from the Healthy Lion Council and the Meraki Academy of Cosmetology, students at the University of North Alabama were offered free haircuts last week.
The idea for the Tame the Mane event came from a student, said Sheena Burgreen, executive director for UNA Health and Well-Being.
This was a win-win for both UNA and the school of cosmetology. UNA students received free haircuts, which can be pricy for a student on a budget, and the cosmetology students got some real-life practice in.
