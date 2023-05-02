In the money
After quite a delay, the state has finally released the funds needed to make improvements at Rose Trail Park.
Last Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the county will receive $250,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The grant had been previously approved, but the expiration of the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan stalled the release of funds for the Rose Trail grant and others across the state.
The money will be used to construct a new restroom/shower facility, to renovate an existing restroom/shower building, to level campsites, replace picnic tables and make other upgrades to the park, which was built in the 1970s.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the work likely won’t begin until after the summer season when the park has fewer visitors. That’s because the portion of the park being improved will have to be closed to visitors.
We are glad to see the county get these long-anticipated funds. We can’t wait to see what the park’s upgrades look like.
Superlative students
Our younger generation has a lot of talent, and last week we wrote about several students who were recognized for various reasons.
First, we wrote about an outside wall mural at Lexington School that was a result of a school-wide project designed to promote interest in the arts.
Art teacher Carrie Lawrence and music teacher Emily Bailey teamed up to secure a $20,000 Alabama Arts Education Initiative grant for the project, which included inviting Chattanooga, Tennessee, artist Nathan Brown to sketch out the mural, which depicts aspects of the school and community.
There was much more to it than a mural, though. They also had a community day on a Saturday earlier in the month in which the public watched the ongoing work, and even got to check out offerings from local vendors who create various types of art.
“We’re just trying to get the arts more involved in the community and show that everybody has an artistic gift,” Bailey said. “The kids being able to participate and the community getting to participate are crucial parts of this.”
Then we wrote about Florence Middle School’s Technology Student Association, which recently brought home a state title after garnering the Outstanding School award during last week’s TSA conference in Montgomery.
In a record-breaking year for the number of competing chapters, the Florence chapter took gold after accumulating the highest number of points across the events. The honor is based on overall score.
The school had top three finishers in 15 categories, with four students/teams taking first place; four taking second place and eight earning third place.
Seventh-graders Corbin Kitts and Thomas Hopkins focused their project on virtual surgery, which took second place, and explored techniques that are currently scarcely known or practiced.
Stokley Raney, an eighth-grader, won the TSA creed recitation competition for the second year.
And then there is Madily Hanback, a sophomore at Rogers High School who was recently elected to as secretary for the state chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America.
Hanback said much of her time was spent at the recent FBLA State Leadership Conference in Mobile campaigning for the position.
“It took a lot of time and I had to do a lot of speaking to the FBLA members but in the end I got to make a lot of new friends, so it was worth it,” she said. “This is going to take time and hard work, but it’s going to be a worthwhile experience.”
Design an Ad
Finally, we wrote about the students who took home awards at the TimesDaily’s Design an Ad event.
The overall winner of the Design an Ad contest was Ellen Walker, who is a senior at Florence High School, with an ad for Marco’s Pizza. Walker received a medal and a $100 checking account from United Community Bank.
Lauren Bernard, a junior at Deshler High School, was awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Northwest-Shoals Community College.
Division winners were also awarded. The third-place winner was given a $25 checking account from United Community Bank. The second-place winner was given a $50 checking account, and the first-place winner was given a $75 checking account.
The winners in the third grade to sixth grade division were Arlee Roberts of Russellville Elementary School (third place), Carter Thompson of Hibbett Intermediate School (second place), and Ella Jo Brooks (first place) of Central Elementary School.
The winners in the seventh grade to ninth grade division were Sarah Kate Wilson (third place) of Russellville Middle School, Carly Allen (second place) of Muscle Shoals Middle School, and Kayley Hill (first place) of Colbert County Middle School.
The winners in the 10th grade to 12th grade division were Nakaylee Holland (third place) of Colbert County High School, Lauren Bernard (second place) of Deshler High School and Ellen Walker (1st place) of Florence High School.
Congratulations to them all.
