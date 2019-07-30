Moving up in football
The University of North Alabama football team was well represented at the Big South Football Media Day in Charlotte, North Carolina. Head Coach Chris Willis, quarterback Christian Lopez and defensive back K.J. Smith spread the word about the Lions to their new conference rivals and got to know this season’s opponents.
UNA is now a football-only member of the Big South as it continues its transition from Division II to Division I while the rest of the university’s athletic teams play in the ASUN.
Those other teams got a full taste of what life in Division I is all about last school year, but the football Lions were playing a split schedule consisting of Division I and Division II teams. This will be their first season playing a complete FCS-level schedule. It will be interesting to see how they handle the rigors of a challenging schedule.
Because it is in transition, UNA’s games won’t count in the Big South standings, but don’t think for a minute the Lions are approaching this season with nothing to play for. Willis, Lopez and Smith said they would like nothing more than to make an immediate impact on their Big South brethren in their first season.
Don’t bet against that happening.
Chiming in
Last week, Florence was the second of five community stops for the Tennessee RiverLine Project. The purpose of the meetings is to gather ideas for how best the Shoals can improve activities and the quality of life along the river.
About 50 people turned up for the event. They had a chance to map out their ideas using stickers to mark where they spend time around the river, and where they would like to see additions and improvements for things like kayaking, biking trails, swimming and water quality.
Attendees were also able to vote on what certain additions — such as pavilions, access points and overnight lodging and campsites — should look like in the Shoals.
We are glad residents of the Shoals were able to add their input to this project. If you didn’t attend the meeting, you can still share your ideas through the River Gauge survey at tnriverline.org/rivergauge.
Filling minds and bodies
When school starts this year, so will the Universal Breakfast Program, which means all students in Lauderdale County will be able to eat breakfast at school regardless of income or eligibility for free or reduced-price lunch/breakfast.
The program is coming through a federal grant administered by the state.
Lori Ferguson, Lauderdale’s Child Nutrition Program director, said in a story last week that it’s a fact that children perform better in school academically when they’ve had breakfast. Everyone eating together means there will be no stigma attached to the meal.
