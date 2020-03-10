Moving up
Last week, we wrote about several Sheffield churches who have swapped locations.
First there was First Baptist Church and the York Terrace Baptist Church. First Baptist’s attendance was dwindling, and the two churches decided to merge and move into the First Baptist facilities. The new church is named York Bluff Baptist Church.
That left the York Terrace buildings empty. Enter Greater Fellowship Church, which also was outgrowing its space. Dowand Malone, pastor of Greater Fellowship Baptist Church, reached out to a member of York Terrace, and it grew from there.
“They saw an opportunity to be a blessing to another church and it’s just amazing how God worked it all out. We even helped each other move out of, and into the York Terrace building,” Malone said.
On Sunday, Malone’s congregation met in its new building with a prayer march from its former location to its new one.
We are happy these churches were able to work out an arrangement that left each congregation with facilities that will work for them.
As Malone said in our story, “Only God could orchestrate such dynamics, and man, we’re all just blessed.”
Blast from the past
To commemorate leap day, Deshler High School students were given letters they wrote to themselves during the last leap year, when they were in middle school.
The letters represented epiphanies, a little embarrassment and a lot of laughs for the students as they read and re-read their writings.
Deshler Middle School Principal Bryan Murner, who spearheaded the project, said he knew the students would enjoy revisiting their younger days. After all, he said, the opportunity doesn’t roll around that often.
“We’ve had a really good time with this project,” Murner said. “These kids will always remember this.”
We think this was a creative project we hope the school repeats.
A leg up
Last week, we wrote about the Jobs for Alabama’s Graduates North District Career Development Conference, which was held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence.
The JAG program is a statewide initiative that introduces students to careers and skills they need to pursue their higher education and work goals.
JAG identifies 33 barriers that could stand in the way of a student’s success, ranging from being environmentally at risk to physical challenges. Students with at least five barriers are eligible for the program, administrator Craig Collins said.
Students who participated in the event learned such things as decision-making, mock employment interviews, public speaking and even math skills.
“We have been in Alabama 24 years and are boasting a 99% graduation rate,” Collins said. “This program has saved countless lives in Alabama.”
We think that’s a good thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.