STEM success
For the second straight year, Sheffield High School’s STEM program is in the finals of Samsung’s national “Solve For Tomorrow” STEM contest.
The STEM class was a state winner last year, but didn’t make it to the national finals, said Jamie Smith, who teaches mathematics and introduction to engineering at the high school.
Sheffield High School is one of eight finalists in Alabama, she said.
The school will know on Dec. 23 if they are one of the state’s two winners.
Good job and good luck.
Teachers tour
A group of University of North Alabama education majors got a firsthand look at the operations of three local industries, through the Shoals Chamber of Commerce-backed Workforce Readiness Institute.
The day-long tour of G&G Steel, North American Lighting and Southwire, Inc., as well as a visit to the Shoals Small Business Incubator, provided information the soon to be graduating students say they can use during their teaching careers.
Hannah Smith and Claire Isbell said they appreciated the opportunity to get an up-close look at the industries that will likely one day employ some of their students.
Christy Waters, the UNA Education Department instructor accompanying the students, said the tour was one final piece of the puzzle before the students begin teaching in their own classrooms.
New equipment
A $118,278 grant will allow the city to purchase several pieces of new equipment that will improve the recycling programs of both the city and Lauderdale County.
Florence Public Works Director David Koonce said the money was made available through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), which has provided grant funds to the city in years past.
Koonce said the grant will allow the city to purchase a new paper baler, a compactor trailer, and 100 new recycling carts.
Recycling means less waste going to the landfills.
A good run
The Mars Hill football team was too much to handle for its opponents this year. But Thursday against Lanett High School, Mars Hill didn’t have the answers.
Making it to the Class 1A state championship was a worthy goal. The team should be proud, and we feel it will be back for another good year in 2020.
