Growing enrollment
We have written about the University of North Alabama’s record enrollment numbers in the past. We are happy to see that enrollments are also increasing at Northwest-Shoals Community College and Heritage Christian University.
Northwest-Shoals said it has had a 32% increase from last year for its spring semester. That translates to an additional 900 students between the Phil Campbell and Muscle Shoals campuses.
“This represents the highest spring enrollment we’ve had in 12 years,” said Crystal Reed, the college’s Dean of Students, said in our story last week.
The largest segment of the increase was high school dual enrollment students taking courses either on their campus or one of the NWSCC campuses.
Heritage had a 13% increase from its previous record-breaking fall 2022 semester. The 162 credit students this spring does not account for students who chose to audit classes. It does, however, include distance-learning students and 86 graduate students, which is also a record for the university.
We are glad to see these schools see increased enrollment.
Why?
One good reason is a report that was released recently that stated that students and alumni of colleges within the Alabama Community College System added $6.6 billion to Alabama’s economy in fiscal year 2020-21, supporting one out of every 27 jobs in the state.
Of that, $148.5 million is accredited to Northwest-Shoals Community College.
The report estimates the ACCS directly impacts 98,923 jobs in the state, representing about 2.7% of Alabama’s gross state product.
That just helps everybody.
Raising money
The 59th United Cerebral Palsy Telethon is coming up March 5, and organizers are hoping to raise $100,000 for the agency.
The program currently serves 60 children suffering from cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, cleft palate and spina bifida.
Center director Alison Isbell said the money goes into the program’s operational budget to continue providing services for its early intervention program, until age three, for free.
“We simply can’t overstate the importance of this telethon,” Isbell said. “It’s our lifeline.”
Donations will be accepted from 1 to 4 p.m. March 5 via a telephone number that will be televised on My8 channel.
Please consider helping this needed organization.
Welcome Officer Titus
Last week, we wrote about St. Florian’s first K-9 officer, a German shepherd named Titus. He is a certified narcotics tracking and criminal apprehension dog.
St. Florian is an area that receives a lot of traffic passing through town. Sgt. Alex Moore, the officer in charge of Titus said it is common for traffic stops to lead to drug busts.
“Narcotics are a big thing here because this is a cut-through town,” he said in our story.
Although the dog cost $10,000, Moore was able to get a grant from the American Kennel Club to pay for all but $2,500 of the cost. The rest was funded by donations from the community.
According to Moore, Titus has already shown his worth by assisting the State Bureau of Investigation, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, and Killen Police Department on drug busts.
“He has gotten a bunch of narcotics off the street,” Moore said in our story.
We are glad St. Florian was able to attain its K-9 officer.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.