Dose of reality
We wrote last week about the Reality RV display that made it’s first appearance in the area.
The RV is the brainchild of Andrea Holt, executive director of Shoals Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). It was created to give people a real-life view of the heart-breaking circumstances many children in the Shoals face.
It depicts, through a fictional 9-year-old boy named Luke, the atrocities of abuse and neglect. Groups can tour various scenes in the camper that tell Luke’s story, which Holt says “is a realistic representation of the lives of so many children we work with.”
In fact, we reported that on any given day in Colbert and Lauderdale counties, an average of 250 children are in protective custody.
Since January of this year, the Shoals Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) agency that Holt runs has worked with 28 children that were in homes where domestic violence was prevalent; 69 children who suffered from neglect; 14 children who were victims of physical abuse; 12 who were victims of sexual abuse; and 22 who were children of parents involved in substance abuse.
“The challenge will be debriefing people after this experience because there are ways to help. There are people and agencies to call who stand ready to help,” Holt said in our story.
And that means there is hope for these children.
Competition ready
Last week, we wrote about Lauderdale County students competing in the first ever Career Technical Student Organization Competition Day at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center.
The competition tested students’ knowledge and performance in areas ranging from auto collision and mechanics to health science, carpentry, welding and engineering.
It also gave students a chance to prove they were ready to go to the next level, be it at a job site or at the school.
The competitions were high-pressure situations with professional judges and time limits whereby the students were required to use precision, speed and accuracy in accomplishing their tasks, not unlike what they’ll experience in the workforce one day.
This is a great way to highlight the success of the center’s program.
Giving back
We love when people give back to their community, which is exactly what Scott and Debbie Weatherly did last week.
The couple showed firefighters at Station 1 a display of items they wanted to give to the department. Food items were stacked tall on the table. They included crock pots, cookbooks, cookware, salsa, crackers, glazes, jellies, snack mix and seasonings.
In all, the owners of the nonprofit 1st Sgt. Salsa company had donated some $7,000 of food and supplies to the firefighters in all the Florence stations.
Florence Fire Rescue Capt. Doug Hartley said the company’s gift was especially meaningful because of the tradition of firehouse meals.
“We’re just truly honored somebody who sacrificed for our country is so thoughtful to think of us in the holidays,” Hartley said in a story last week.
