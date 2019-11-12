The seeds of knowledge
Sixth-grade students from Hibbett Middle School stepped out of the classroom and into the woods and fields last week as part of the Lauderdale County Extension Service’s Farm City Tour.
The annual event gives students a first-hand look at how important the agriculture industry is to their lives. It also helps them realize there are many career opportunities available in farm-related industries.
It’s easy to overlook the importance of agriculture when day-to-day classroom work puts so much emphasis on the latest technological innovations. But county Extension Coordinator Heidi Tilenius pointed out that one in four jobs in Alabama are still connected to agriculture and natural resources.
A lot of preparation and planning go into the Farm City Tour. The farmers and Extension Service representatives who participate in the event are to be commended for their willingness to share their time with students.
Hopefully, their love of the land will plant the seed that produces the next generation of agriculture leaders.
A milestone win
Congratulations to UNA women’s basketball coach Missy Tiber for her 100th win last Thursday night.
Not only did Tiber earn her 100th win, but the Lions reset the record books for highest scoring margin in program history with 102, the most points in school history with 128, and most field goals made with 51 during the game against Virginia-Lynchburg.
“I love this team. It’s one of my most enjoyable teams in my coaching career,” we quoted Tiber as saying after the game. “They’re just so easy. They embrace us as coaches. I think that’s what makes this group special.”
Honoring an educator
When Bill Gullet died last month, his family wanted to do something in his honor, so they asked people to make donations to the Florence Education Foundation instead of sending flowers to the funeral.
Last week, the first Bill Gullett Memorial Grant was given to Biran Jay, Florence Middle School’s instrumental music and band instructor.
Jay said the $2,000 grant will go toward digital technology equipment that will assist in instruction in all aspects of music. It also will help enhance the concepts that are judged in the state spring assessment.
“It’s a very rewarding and humbling experience,” we quoted Jay as saying in a story. “Knowing Mr. Gullett as a board member, as an educator, to see someone who truly had a servant’s heart for our children and this school system, to see his legacy, values and beliefs funnel through everything in our school district, particularly everything in this grant, is a very rewarding experience.”
Well said.
(0) comments
