Opportunity knocks
Students at the Muscle Shoals Career Academy heard firsthand on Thursday about the job opportunities at the soon to open Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Madison. Not only that, but plant officials got a look at the programs the academy offers, which gave them invaluable insight into how they can help create potential workers.
The idea of the tour, according to Mazda Toyota officials, was to spread the word of the job opportunities to be had once the plant opens next spring.
We are glad that Toyota Mazda is expanding its recruitment beyond the Huntsville metro area. And we’re also glad the career academy had a chance to show off a bit, too.
Practice round
Muscle Shoals is not the only school that had a chance to strut its stuff last week.
We also wrote about Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members from throughout Lauderdale County schools who participated in the second annual countywide STAR Events day at Allen Thornton Career Technical School.
The practice competition was a precursor to the state STAR Events March 5-6 in Montgomery. The top two teams from the state competition will move on to the national competition in Washington, D.C.
Allen Thornton Culinary Instructor Carol Pongetti said the students are learning valuable skills during the competition, but at the same time are having fun.
“It’s all about being prepared ... and creative,” she said in our story. “This gives them a boost, for sure.”
We agree, and we wish the winning teams good luck next week.
Something to talk about
Last week, we wrote about John Elkington, who said he is excited about where the Inspiration Landing project is today.
Road and infrastructure construction is underway, and the Germantown, Tennessee, developer said that the project should have no more federal governmental hoops to go through.
Elkington also said he has letters of intent for about 70% of the town center space, citing a number of businesses from restaurants to retailers to a microbrewery as potential tenants. He said more tenants will be announced later this year.
Reaching for the stars
Astronaut Scott Kelly spoke at the University of North Alabama last week as part of the 2020 Distinguished Events Series.
Kelly spoke about his experiences at the International Space Station, including the friendships he developed with the Russian cosmonauts. And he talked about the problems of adapting to gravity after spending a year in weightlessness at the station.
But he also had a good message for all of us: Don’t give up on your dreams, but realize you have to work to achieve them.
“There is a zero percent chance of being able to be an astronaut if you don’t try to be one,” he told the people in attendance.
