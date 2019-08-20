Special pass
Thumbs up to the Sheffield School System for creating the Senior Bulldog Pass Program for its alumni 65 and older.
The pass offers a lifetime eligibility for free admission into all Sheffield home sporting events held during the regular season. If the pass is used for each Sheffield home game in every sport, it would result in a savings of about $500.
It’s a win-win for the school. It offers alumni on fixed incomes free entry into the games, which means more people will be in attendance to cheer for the teams.
All an alumnus must do is have a photo identification card made at the board of education office. Appointments for the passes may be scheduled by calling Bridget Tannehill at 256-383-0400.
Lending a hand
When Stanfield’s Steakhouse was damaged in a fire earlier this month, it wasn’t just the building that needed help. Worried about their employees, Brian and Vick Stanfield reached out for help on social media.
“These kids are our family,” Vicky said in a story last week, explaining that she and her husband consider all their work crew their “kids.”
“I just couldn’t get past the fact that we had all these people now unemployed,” she said.
The Stanfields’ daughter took to social media, calling on help from any restaurants or area businesses in need of some excellent employees.
The responses were immediate. In all, about 40 local businesses offered employment opportunities for the misplaced Stanfield “family.”
We love when people in the community step up to help others in need. Well done.
Included
This fall, the University of North Alabama debuts its new Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion.
The center, named for donors Elliott Mitchell and Clark West, will be situated on the first floor of Rice Hall once minor renovations are complete.
Founding director Andrea Hunt says it will offer counseling services, which will reflect the university’s move toward a health and well-being model, and allow it to work more closely to assist students in need.
And not just one type of student. While Hunt said there will be a focus on LGBTQ students, the center also will have resources and opportunities for students of color and those who are disabled, economically disadvantaged, food insecure, or struggling in other ways.
As the center grows and expands, Hunt said she hopes it will serve as a model for other institutions facing similar challenges.
We hope so, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.