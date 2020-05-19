Your help is needed
A detailed online survey is available for Shoals residents who are concerned about pedestrian safety on Pine Street, especially inside the section that cuts through the University of North Alabama campus.
NACOLG Transportation and Planning Director Jesse Turner said the survey allows stakeholders to provide detailed input on specific areas along the corridor, and the type of improvements they believe will help the situation.
“The survey consists of both a question and answer portion and an interactive GIS map, where participants can pinpoint areas and points of concern on the map and add their comments,” we quoted Turner as saying in a story last week.
Now is the time to make your voice heard.
Helping the homeless
Congratulations to the Florence City Council that recently approved funding for 10 programs aimed at combatting homelessness.
The council approved $57,868.99 designed to assist agencies providing food, housing, transportation, medical and educational services to those in need.
The recipients, programs and allocations include:
• Community Action Agency, assistance with rapid rehousing — $4,368.99.
• Shoals Community Clinic, $1,000 increase plus 30-day extension for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Salvation Army and medical care to its clients.
• Common Ground Shoals, summer and after-school program for youth in west Florence — $8,500.
• Florence High School Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics opportunities in Engineering program — $2,500.
• Florence Housing Authority/Transit, transportation services to 50 clients per month — $12,000.
• Food Bank of North Alabama, food boxes to low income seniors — $3,500.
• Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama, eye care program for low income individuals — $1,500.
• Shoals Community clinic, medical needs for low to moderate income, PPE to the Salvation Army and weekly medical care to homeless residing at the Salvation Army — $14,000.
• Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, utilities assistance with security deposits to 25 low-income clients per month — $9,000.
• YMCA, summer and after-school programs for youths — $1,500.
Homelessness is an issue we can’t just wish away. We’re happy to see the council doing something about it.
A new home
Congratulations to Stanfield’s, which has found a new home almost a year after its Ford City location was destroyed in a fire.
Stanfield’s is renovating the former Outback Steakhouse building on Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield and its owners, Brian and Vicky Stanfield, hope to have it up and running in August.
But the transition is a bit bittersweet as well.
“We really felt like we were disappointing all those loyal customers in the Ford City area who were like family to us, but we’re hoping they’ll still come to the new restaurant,” she said in our story last week.
We wish them well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.