Adapting in times of need
Lexington-based Global Special Effects has found a way to adapt in the fight against the coronavirus.
Business leaders have figured out a way to convert the company’s snow and fog machines into large sanitizer sprays. CEO Francisco Guerra said the company did so in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in hopes the machines can be used to sanitize large indoor areas and hospital rooms.
Guerra said he envisions selling modified versions of the company’s T-1500 Evaporative Snow Machines and F-400 Foggers to be used in hospitals, schools, surgery centers and fitness centers.
“I could not think of a better way to support the effort to eradicate this horrible virus than to bring my team together to manufacture something and help fight at the front line,” Guerra said. “The race is on to get into production.”
Good thinking.
Helping out
Miranda Ball, who owns Alabama Bliss Bistro, is doing curbside pick up of ready-to-bake meals for her customers, but she noticed her customers needed groceries as well.
So, she contacted Sysco, her grocery supplier, and now is offering curbside pickup of groceries as well.
Here’s how it works: Shoppers can download the Alabama Bliss Bistro app from the app store online. Soon it will also be available on Google Play.
Using the app, customers can order their items and pay with their debit or credit cards. They’ll be given a pick-up time after noon the next day.
No payments will be accepted at curbside.
The list of items available includes cooking staples such as flour, sugar and yeast, condiments, snack foods, crackers, bread and bread products, eggs and meats, including boneless/skinless chicken breasts and pork chops.
Customers can also order disinfectant cleaning supplies and toiletries.
Kudos to Ball for finding additional ways to help her neighbors.
Love offering
One thing the coronavirus has impacted is funerals. Because of social distancing, people are unable to hold visitations and services beyond their family members.
But when Misty Ashley died, friends wanted to show the family their affection for the lady with the big smile and arms always opened wide for a hug.
Miles Stutts of Atlas Church of Christ arranged for friends to drive by the family’s home. The caravan consisted of a firetruck and 110 vehicles with about 350 people.
“I knew we had to have a drive by, and I felt pretty certain it would be big because she touched a whole lot of lives,” Stutts said. “The church has been doing these for others, such as those already homebound in the church and community. It’s a way for our church and community to show their love and support while still maintaining the social distancing protocol.”
What a great and safe way to honor this woman’s passing.
