Shout out to Sheffield High
Last week, the Business Education Alliance of Alabama released a report that documented various state efforts to prepare 500,000 workers to fill highly skilled jobs by 2025.
The case study singled out Sheffield City Schools as a system that has made great strides in getting its students better prepared for college.
In 2014, the Sheffield system had the lowest college-going rates of any system in the state with only 36% of graduates going on to a two- or four-year college.
Since then, Sheffield has shown more improvement on that measure than any other system. In 2017 and 2018, 100% of Sheffield graduates applied to at least one college.
Congratulations to the Sheffield school system for its deserved recognition.
Emotional project
Last week, we wrote about Wilson High School’s living wax museum project, which featured tableaus of 9/11 in the school library.
The smoke-filled library featured depictions of victims trying to flee the area, as well as emergency first responders, street bystanders and a news crew. In the background was the New York skyline with smoke and flames billowing from the towers. Audiotape of the first 911 calls played in the background, creating an emotional response for the students who weren’t even born when the World Trade Center was attacked.
“It’s emotional — when that call comes in, it’s so real. The realness of it just hits you. I couldn’t help but tear up,” we quoted Wilson High School junior Allie Austin as saying.
Congratulations to the students for bringing history alive in such a visceral way.
Taking aim
Muscle Shoals opened a new archery range at Colbert Alloys Park last week.
The archery range, which was built mostly by county Maintenance and Road Department employees, is located across from the recreational vehicle camping area at the eastern Colbert County park.
Justin Isbell, who runs a monthly archery competition in the No Head Hollow area not far from Alloys Park, said he suggested the range to County Commissioner Tommy Barnes, who liked the idea.
“A lot of people might like to hunt, but don’t have a place to go site their bow or to practice,” we quoted Isbell as saying in a story. “Alloys Park will be perfect for that.”
The long-term plan is to add three dimensional targets, such as deer and other animals, for another type of target archery challenge.
Isbell hopes having a place to practice shooting will increase interest in archery as a sport.
We think this is a good addition to our area.
