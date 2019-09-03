A memorable victory
Thumbs up to the University of North Alabama Lions for their first home win in their first full season as a member of the Big South Conference, and their first year with a schedule comprised entirely of FCS teams.
The Lions started the game against the Western Illinois Fighting Leathernecks as a 19-point underdog according to oddsmakers. They proved the oddsmakers wrong by not only posting a 26-17 final score, but by leading through the entire game.
“We made history tonight, winning a Division I game here at home,” said Head Coach Chris Willis after the game. “We’re going to just enjoy this and not worry about what is to come. All of what we did in the offseason, the work ethic and what we did in the weight room, it all showed.”
Yes it did.
Helping others
Mojo Wilson, a morning show host for 101.5 FM, spent several days in an recreational vehicle parked near the Walmart entrance in Florence.
He did so to raise food and money for the Sheffield food pantry at the Old National Guard Armory.
The nonprofit pantry regularly serves more than 500 people on Wednesdays, although it had a particularly busy Wednesday last week, handing out 601 baskets.
“If you go out there on Wednesdays, you see cars are wrapped around the corner,” Wilson said in a story last week. “Some wait for hours. I just want us to get the word out about that need and what they do.”
It was a fun way to raise help and awareness for the food pantry.
Don’t forget
There is still time to sign up for the Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at McFarland Park in Florence.
This year’s goal is 75 teams with 750 walkers and a fundraising goal of $125,000. Last year’s event drew 680 walkers. So far, there are 60 teams registered for the two-mile course. Participants are asked to wear purple, the signature color for Alzheimer’s.
“Last year was absolutely overwhelming with the numbers in support and this year we’re prepared for another increase,” Cheril Cleveland, local organizer, said in a story last week. “We want anyone interested to come and walk, even if they haven’t registered. This event is about supporting those affected by this disease, and bringing about awareness to one day soon be rid of it.”
A worthy cause, for sure.
