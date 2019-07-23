Hall of Famers
Congratulations to the Muscle Shoals Horns and the original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, which are being inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in October.
The Muscle Shoals Horns members are Ronnie Eades, Harvey Thompson, Charles Rose and the late Harrison Calloway.
Members of the original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section to be inducted include Norbert Putnam, David Briggs, Jerry Carrigan and Terry Thompson (both posthumously) with guitarist Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery.
Eades said the Horns recorded with about 400 artists and were on numerous recordings that achieved gold record status.
“All of them were a little bit different,” Eades said of the artists.
Montgomery credited FAME Recording Studios founder Rick Hall with providing a place for young musicians to play in the early days.
The late producer/engineer Billy Sherrill, a native of Phil Campbell and an early player in the Shoals music scene, is being inducted as well. Sherrill died in 2015 at the age of 78.
Congratulations to them all.
A helping hand
Thanks for the state’s Education Trust Fund several schools in the Shoals will be sharing $5.4 million worth of projects.
For example, Lauderdale County Schools and Muscle Shoals will use their money toward some deferred maintenance projects. Florence City Schools will use its money for a needed replacement roof at Weeden Elementary.
Sheffield Schools will focus its money on its STEM initiative.
We are glad the school systems have this money to help them.
[thumbs up]Code for success
Last week, the summer Code Camp ended. It was a two-week event — the first week was for boys and the second for girls. Then the two groups met together for a Bot Bash celebration.
We think it’s important to acknowledge this camp because it introduced fourth through eighth graders to the basics of mechanical engineering and circuitry, which are among the fastest growing fields in the science, technology, engineering and math arena.
The participants got to dabble in programming robots and creating things with a 3-D printer among other things, and they may be learning about a future career as well.
Hail the rail
July 13 people gathered at the Tuscumbia Roundhouse for the “Hail the Rail” celebration.
The event was part informative, part fun and part reunion for members of the Tuscumbia Railway. Attendees could check out memorabilia that family members brought to the event, and could go through the Tuscumbia Railway Depot. Retirees also spent time reminiscing with each other about their time on the job.
Chartered in 1830, Tuscumbia Railway as the first railway in Alabama and the first railroad west of the Appalachian Mountains.
We’re glad they opened this event to the public.
