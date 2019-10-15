Successful event
The inaugural ShoalsFest, a one-day music festival held in the city’s McFarland Park on the Tennessee River, was successful in many different ways.
First, with a lineup that included entertainers such as Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, there was a lot for the more than 5,000 attendees to enjoy.
Second, the event showed that the city could work with organizers to create the event.
“I’m proud of the city employees,” said Tina Kitchens, the city’s Parks and Recreation director. “It took several departments working together. I’m hoping Jason was proud of it, too. I know the crowd was showing him some love.”
Florence Police Capt. Steven Robertson said that police faced only minor issues.
“We basically treated it as a larger scale Fourth of July,” he said.
And tourism officials were pleased by the event as well. Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie said he spoke to people from all over the county, including Denver, Colorado, and New York City. He said about 90% of the people he spoke to at the tourism bureau’s booth lived two hours or more from the Shoals.
“It was beyond anything we could ask for or imagine,” Carnegie said in the story. “I’ve been to a few festivals, and I feel like it rivaled any festival out there, especially being in its first year.”
We hope this is the first year of many.
Paying tribute
Last week, we wrote about Jason Stricklin, a health science teacher at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center, who lost his wife, Tosha, to esophageal cancer Aug. 2 — just five days before the semester started.
He has been on leave, but was asked to return to the campus last Tuesday morning, where he saw that many of the students and faculty at the school donned a pink T-shirt in support of “Strick” and Tosha. They had a shirt made especially for him as well.
“It means a lot, the support that you show me,” he told the students and teachers.
The shirts were made in connection with an annual T-shirt fundraiser of the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA). While the shirt is normally dedicated to breast cancer awareness, the focus was expanded this year to address other common cancers.
We love when students honor their teachers, and these did so in a way that helped benefit others as well.
Congratulations
We also wrote last week about Beth Brumley, the primary health science instructor and Certified Nursing Assistant program coordinator for Colbert County schools., She was recently named Region 2’s “New Teacher of the Year” by the Association for Career and Technical Education.
Brumley is in her fifth year at Colbert Heights High School, where she began the Health Science Program by transforming a former Economics Department into a full-scale simulation lab and classroom.
The “Teacher of the Year” award is given to teachers who have made significant contributions toward innovative programming in career technical education.
Individuals who have three to five years experience qualify for the “New Teacher” award.
Brumley is now in the running for the national award to be announced in December at an awards presentation in Anaheim, California.
Well done.
