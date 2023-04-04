Volunteer effort
Shoals Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is planning an orientation on Friday for people interested in becoming involved in the program.
Advocates work directly with the judge to report factual case information through the doublechecking of DHR documentation, assuring court orders are being followed, conducting family member interviews, and interacting with the children.
Becoming a volunteer requires that the applicant be 21 or over; fill out an application online providing three references; pass a child abuse/neglect background check, as well as a criminal background check; and attend 6 weeks of pre-service training.
If you are interested, we hope you will consider attending the orientation.
Heeding the call
After the recent storm hit the Shoals recently, a group representing the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief effort traveled here to help residents with cleanup efforts.
Volunteers helped with thing such as repairs and rebuilding, as well as food, water, childcare, showers and laundry service, according to the state chapter’s website.
Workers brought their own equipment so they could help clear downed trees from yards.
They also brought their own sleeping bags, mats or cots and they slept at the church. They also had a mobile unit where they could shower and do laundry because, as a member of the organization said in our story, the communities they serve are going through enough without having to worry about caring for the volunteers.
We are thankful for the work this group did while they were here.
Showing their skills
High school career technical students got a chance recently to show off the skills they have learned at the Northwest-Shoals Community College Skills Challenge.
The event is a dress rehearsal of sorts before the state-level Skills USA competition in Mobile.
“It’s about bragging rights, like a big area football game, these kids get to brag for a year,” Lin Liles, the lead welding instructor at NWSCC said in our story.
There were competitions in welding and cosmetology skills. This year, there were five girls who competed in welding, which Liles said shows that more females are getting involved in the field.
Congratulations to the more than 100 students that competed recently, and good luck to those going on to the state competition.
Another fish story
Last week, more than 100 people took part in free fishing day at Deibert Park.
No fishing license is required on free fishing days, and you can catch and keep, catch and share, or just catch and release. You must bring your own fishing tackle, snack and chairs.
In fact, one 15-year-old caught a 10.89 pound bass during the event.
We are glad to see people taking advantage of this family friendly activity that also helps control the fish population at the pond.
The remaining free fishing days are April 11, May 18, Sept. 12 and Oct. 12.
