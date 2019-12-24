The lessons of giving
More people have participated in giving programs this holiday season. Last week, we wrote about two of the many examples of generosity in our area.
First, we wrote about Lauderdale County High School’s 12 Days of Giving campaign.
Beginning Dec. 2, students started gathering gifts for those in their school system and community whose deeds often go unsung, yet are paramount to student success.
Each day a different group in the school gifted those individuals, beginning with the girls basketball teams sharing breakfast with the school’s support staff of aides, secretaries and nurses.
On other days cafeteria workers received gifts, as did bus drivers, maintenance and transportation workers, custodians, substitute teachers, central office secretaries, teacher, and the town’s civil servants. Downtown business employees and church personnel were also included.
Lauderdale County High School Assistant Principal Casey Tate said the project really took off this year.
“This is our way of celebrating the true meaning of the season and giving a little something back to all those who give to us throughout the year,” Tate said. “These people often go unappreciated but the truth is, we couldn’t function properly without them.”
We also wrote about the Angel Tree distribution, which took place last week.
The Salvation Army’s Ladies Auxiliary, along with many community volunteers, loaded hundreds of vehicles with Christmas gifts, emptying most of the facility by day’s end.
Salvation Army Captain Benjamin Deuel said this year’s assistance program is helping 464 families with 1,500 children under 12 whose names were on the Angel Trees.
In addition there were 200 teens assisted through the Westminster Presbyterian Church’s Teen Shop, an annual mission of the church that provides gifts for older children.
There were also about 100 senior citizens assisted this year.
We applaud everyone who gave to others this holiday season. Our wish is that the spirit of giving won’t fade when the calendar turns to the new year.
Merry Christmas.
Downtown living
A local real estate group has a vision of a $49.5 million five-story mixed-use development on Tennessee Street that would include 112 residential units with retail spaces on the ground floor.
James Bobo of the Florence firm Bobo Family Group said the plan also features 323 office spaces with high-income occupants in the office and residential units.
It’s an ambitious project that will border East Mobile and Walnut street and North Wood Avenue on property that currently is not developed, he said.
Bobo stressed the project remains in the planning stage. He is in the due-diligence period and continues to seek funding for it, but there are groups interested in it.
He said he is in conversations with the owners of a company that is considering taking up about 24% of the office space. He also said for the project to actually be built, his company needs to get leases on at least 55% the office buildings.
Ambitious? Yes. But it would be a great addition to downtown.
Super dads
Last week, we wrote about Darness Ferguson, owner/chef of Superhero Chefs in Tuscumbia, who held an All Pro Dad’s breakfast at G.W. Trenholm Primary School in Tuscumbia.
He spoke to the capacity crowd of fathers, grandfathers and other mentors and their children who attend the school. He also prepared and served a superhero-style breakfast, an example of his willingness to not only use but give away his talents.
“My God-given ability is cooking — that’s my talent, and I can also give it away because my gifts and talents are for that purpose,” Ferguson told the group. “Whatever your talents are, use them and teach others to do the same.”
The All Pro Dad program, founded by former NFL head coach Tony Dungy, promotes fatherhood and parental involvement.
It is a good message.
