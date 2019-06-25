Fishing for success
Congratulations to Anthony Cicero and Dakota Snyder from Pennsylvania who won the High School Fishing World Finals during the four-day event on Pickwick Lake.
Locally, three teams from Lawrence County (Tennessee) High School finished third, fourth and 19th in the tournament.
While the tournament was great for the students involved, it also is good for the Shoals. The event attracted 389 boats of competitors from across the nation. That’s literally boatloads of people who slept in local hotels and ate at local restaurants.
Not only that, but that is great exposure to all of the things our area has to offer, which is why it’s so important that we continue to host events such as this.
Up and growing
Congratulations to the University of North Alabama, which announced last week that its School of the Arts (SOTA) not only celebrated its first anniversary, but has seen its program grow during that time.
“We’ve been able to make stronger links to the community at large, and that’s something that within the arts is very important because … I consider the arts to be a preserver of culture and a protector of culture,” SOTA Executive Director Terrance Brown said in an article. “Also, the arts can pass on stories and history, so that’s one thing we’ve been able to increase this year.”
Officials have plans to expand in the future, including establishing a partnership with the city of Tuscumbia to create a makerspace. Partnerships with Marriott and Casa Holdings may also be established to provide scholarships and employment opportunities for students.
We wish them continued success.
Board work
Thumbs up to the volunteers who have started replacing the 2,400 boards on the Old Railroad Bridge deck.
The workers are members of the Old Railroad Bridge Company, a nonprofit responsible for preservation of the bridge, which once completely spanned the Tennessee River from Colbert County to Lauderdale County.
Many of the workers are retired from the railroad industry, association member Tim Wagnon said in an article.
“This bunch kind of likes hard work — just a bunch of tough old former railroad workers,” Wagnon said as the crew took apart old boards and set down new ones last Wednesday.
Wagnon said a $3,000 grant will pay for the first stage of the work, which calls for the replacement of 288 boards. Funds still are needed for approximately 2,100 boards, which cost $11 each.
We hope they are able to get the funds to replace them all.
