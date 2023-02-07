Attracting industry
Last week, the Shoals Industrial Development committee unanimously approved a $16.5 million program to build two speculative buildings, one at the Shoals Research Airpark, and the other at the Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park.
It seems like a lot of money to spend on empty buildings; however, industries have moved into three out four spec buildings the Shoals EDA has constructed.
Kevin Jackson, president of the Shoals Economic Development Authority, said in our story Sunday that having a building already completed reduces the time it takes for an industry that locates in the Shoals to begin operations.
“Having a pad in place could take 2 to 3 months off their time,” Jackson said in our story. “But the market has changed to where they want a building there, too, and then you’re knocking off more time.”
Jackson said that having a spec building is one of the reasons DURA Automotive decided to locate in the Shoals.
We hope these two buildings are able to attract industries and the jobs they bring to our area.
Going a step farther
Congratulations to the students in Cheryl Pettus’s fifth-grade class at Riverhill School.
They completed a unit of study on the country’s states and capitals. They created brochures as a class project. Not willing to stop there, each student chose a U.S. landmark to create in class and then display schoolwide.
But they didn’t stop there. After getting positive feedback from that project, they decided to create a “Landmarks of the World” exhibit.
The attractions included everything from the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, to England’s prehistoric Stonehenge to Australia’s Sydney Opera House, the Kremlin, the Great Wall of China and Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue.
With basic materials including modeling clay, cardboard, felt, foam, paint, and some natural items like moss and rocks, the students expanded upon their earlier U.S. landmarks display with reports detailing some of the lesser known facts about their featured world attractions.
One student said in our story last week, that he enjoyed researching his project so much that “once I got going with my reports, it was sort of hard to stop.”
We love the enthusiasm these students embraced their projects with. And we love projects show that learning can be fun.
We hope other classes can learn from this one.
