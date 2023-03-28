Hall of famers
Congratulations to the 2023 inductees to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, songwriter/guitarist Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery, pop/rock duo LeBlanc & Carr, county music singer Jeanne Pruett, songwriter Jim McBride, educator/conductor/musician Henry Panion, and the musical group Three on a String.
The entertainers were officially inducted into the hall Thursday night at a ceremony at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence.
While there was no meal for fans this year, they were treated to top-tier performances, including Randy Owen of the group Alabama, William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys, country artist Wade Hayes, Greenhill native and hit country songwriter Chris Tompkins, second season “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard, country star Rhonda Vincent, Taylor Hicks and Three on a String.
We are glad to see this event stay in the Shoals.
Heroic rescue
A hearty thumbs up to Shane Mansell and Michael Hall, two off-duty Russellville firefighters who were driving through Morgan County when they noticed smoke coming from a home.
The two stopped, ran into the burning building and rescued five people and a dog from inside the home. No one was seriously injured in the fire.
Though the pair reject the title of hero, we think it is fitting all the same.
“That was awesome,” Russellville Fire Chief Joe Mansell said in our story last week. “This is a dangerous job, and it’s dangerous enough to go in a building when you’ve got all your gear on. To do it with no gear in your personal clothes, these guys were taking a risk.
“You know God placed these guys there at that time. They were able to take their training and go in and save this family.”
We agree.
Back again
We are so happy to see the Special Olympics back again after being sidelined during the pandemic.
Last week, about 20 teams represented the area in track and field events at Braly Stadium.
Director Tammy Smallwood said her return as organizer was a bit nerve wracking after five years.
“It gives me chills to think about what a blessed event this is because everything just came together — the weather cleared and I had so many volunteers willing to help that I didn’t even know what to do with them all,” she said in our story last week.
We are just glad the event is back.
Special events handbook
Last week, Colbert County officials approved the county’s first special events handbook.
The county commission had asked County Attorney Edgar Black to help craft a handbook to cover various aspects of events drawing more than 200 people, such as an emergency plan, access to the site for emergency service providers, and noise concerns.
The request was prompted by a large number of noise complaints after an event at the Hawk Pride Off Road Park last year.
Organizers of an event expected to draw 200 people or more will have to secure a permit from the sheriff’s department, at no charge, and will require them to provide information such as an emergency plan, access to the site for emergency service providers, and noise concerns.
The sheriff’s department will have the authority to revoke the permit at any time if it determines requirements weren’t followed.
There are several events that would be exempt from having to obtain a permit, such as weddings, athletic events and school-sponsored events.
We think this is a good idea for the county to have in place.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.