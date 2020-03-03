Career Center
Northwest-Shoals Community College unveiled its new Career Center last week.
For enrolled students, the Career Center offers services that prepare them to identify their strengths and values, while discovering future paths for success. But NWSCC President Glenda Colagross said that the center was open for everyone.
The center will offer career planning, résumé assistance, interview preparation, work-based learning, which includes apprenticeships and internships, and the Federal Work Study program.
The center has work stations with computers and a printer, and a “Career Closet” with clothing donated by the clothing retailer Cato. The closet had a variety of men’s and women’s clothing, including skirts, blouses, pants, women’s shoes, men’s sport coats and other items.
The center was made possible through funding provided by the U.S. Department of Education’s Title III — Strengthening Institutions Program.
We think it will be a boon for the entire community.
Quick response
Last week, employees at the treatment plant for the Sheffield Gas, Water and Wastewater Department noticed an abnormality in the normal flow of the line after river levels dipped below flood stage Monday night.
The pipe had been underwater for weeks during recent flooding that sent the river nearly 7 1/2 feet above flood stage. An inspection of the wastewater line found that two sections of pipe came apart at a coupling after a clamp broke.
Department Manager Tommy Barnes said Sheffield Utilities immediately notified the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. He said ADEM sent inspectors from the Decatur Field Office to the scene Tuesday. On Wednesday the pipe was repaired.
Barnes said it took about 24 hours from the time the break was discovered to complete the repair.
We applaud the department for noticing the anomaly, and working so quickly to get it repaired.
Making it to Birmingham
Six local teams clawed their way to the BJCC’s Legacy Arena last week, site of the AHSAA State Championship Basketball Tournament.
Although none came home with a blue map (championship trophy), it’s no small feat to survive the grind of a long season just to qualify for the finals.
So kudos to Deshler’s girls team and Lauderdale County’s boys team for playing in the championship game in their respective classes.
And congratulations to the Red Bay and Brooks boys teams and to the Mars Hill and Lauderdale County girls for making it the state semifinals.
The losses might sting for a while, but later on those players, coaches and fans will realize what an accomplishment it was just to get there.
New wheels
Last week, we wrote about Zeus, a dog who is the unofficial greeter at the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services building.
Zeus was hit by a car when he was 9 months old. Although the veterinarian told his owner Zeus would never walk again, his owner didn’t want him to be euthanized. A group called Joey’s PAW provided a wheelchair for the dog, and he was up and running.
Unfortunately, the owner is unable to care for Zeus, which is why he can be found rolling around the shelter. He is still searching for his “forever home,” and a Minnesota rescue group says they will take him if local volunteers can find a way to transport him.
We wish Zeus the very best.
