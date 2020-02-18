Linked
Last week, we wrote about Bethany Green and Sarah Ann Evans, who are in the process of creating a Shoals Nonprofit Center.
The center, which is still in the organizational stage, would be a central location for distributing nonprofit information. The two pitched the idea last fall at the Shoals Idea Audition and placed third in the competition.
The idea was to create a center where anyone in need of help can access information directly.
In addition, they are helping create a digital directory of all the area’s nonprofits.
“We often think of them as just charitable organizations, and they can get missed or overlooked,” Evans said in our story. “They often don’t have the resources to stay up to date and relevant and raise money in an intentional way, and that’s where we come in.”
We think this is a welcome idea for our area.
Shop locally
We also wrote about Tuscumbia Councilwoman Katie Logan, who is promoting “Tuscumbia 30,” an initiative asking for Tuscumbia residents to shop within the city limits for the month of March.
“We’re so close to Sheffield and Muscle Shoals, it’s so easy to get gas in Muscle Shoals or Sheffield, or run over to the Dollar General in Sheffield,” Logan said in our story.
The city first held “Tuscumbia 30” in 2017 due to requests from the business community. It was held again in 2018, but skipped 2019.
Mayor Kerry Underwood supports the idea. He said he thinks this initiative is helpful to local business owners, and its benefits often extend past the challenge month.
Mr. Valentine
Last week, we also wrote about Carter Smith, a Sheffield fifth grader who for the past four years has made it his mission to give a flower to every female in his school on Valentine’s Day.
Carter’s mother and grandmother help with the event. The trio prepared the flowers, attaching to each flower a card that says: “You are loved more than you will ever know by someone who died to know you.” It includes the Bible verse, Romans 5:8.
“Right now, I figure I’ll keep doing it until I go to college,” Carter said in our story. “Everyone just seems to like it a lot.”
These are the type of random acts of kindness that make the Shoals such a special place to live.
