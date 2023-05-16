Master plan
Last week, the Sheffield City Council committed to developing a master plan for the first time since 1979.
The city is engaging with a joint venture between the Northwest Council of Local Governments (NACOLG) and the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development.
“It’s no secret that we’ve struggled over the years with population loss and that’s one major area to be addressed,” Mayor Steve Stanley said in our story. “This plan will give us a solid road map that’s been needed for many years.”
Stanley said the process has not yet begun, but there are already elements of need determined, such as examination of the city’s branding and the need for wayfinding with signage throughout the city.
The city also will look at the long-debated creation of a railroad overpass at the Montgomery Avenue train tracks.
We think this is a great step for the city.
Summer reading
Last week, Brooks Elementary kicked off the school’s summer reading program with second-graders getting a visit from Florence-Lauderdale Public Library Youth Services Librarian Jessica Fennhill.
Fennhill told students about the library’s summer programs, which include an arts and crafts night, writing workshops, family trivia, book bingo and story hours. And all of the school’s students were given a book, courtesy of local businesses.
The idea behind the program, dubbed “Together We Read,” is to help elementary school students maintain their reading proficiency during the summer months to prevent the “summer slide,” said Principal Addam Moody.
We are glad schools such as Brooks are actively working to help students maintain, and perhaps improve, their reading skills while school is not in session. It is a skill that will serve them throughout their lives.
Outstanding graduates
We highlighted two outstanding students in stories last week, Kyle Reason and Kristen Rollins.
Reason just graduated from the University of North Alabama as the school’s first doctorate.
Although in operation since 1830, UNA has only just started offering doctorates in some fields. Killen holds his in the field of human performance.
Reason’s dissertation involved how to get people to become and remain physically active.
He has accepted a position at St. Cloud University in Minnesota, where he will teach and continue his research.
Rollins will graduate from Florence High School on May 26 after having receive an associate’s degree from Northwest-Shoals Community College last week.
“I decided in the eighth grade I wanted to do dual enrollment (at NWSCC) because I had goals and I knew I had to take advantage of all the opportunities Florence High School afforded me,” Rollins said in our story. “So, in 2019, as a ninth-grader I started working towards it.”
She said she was motivated to accomplish this because she believed the courses would allow her to better help her mother, who is ill. She also held down two jobs, and participated in extracurricular activities, such as being a member of the school’s track team and dance team.
Congratulations to these two extraordinary students.
