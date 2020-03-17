3 alumni honored
The trustees of the University of North Alabama voted recently to rename two of the university’s programs after alumni.
First, the Honors College will become the Delores and Weldon Cole Honors College.
Weldon Cole said in our story that he and Delores Cole were passionate about the Honors College when they were business students.
“We are enormously proud and grateful for the business school, which prepared us to compete with anyone, anywhere,” he said. “We have observed, however, that the Honors College attracts the best and brightest students, many of whom will enroll in the business school. Moreover, the Honors College has the potential to enhance the university’s brand like no other initiative. Therefore, we know of no better way to support our beloved university.”
The second change is the Culinary Arts Program, which will now be named the Jeff Eubanks Culinary Arts Program.
This change was spearheaded by Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, where Eubanks was executive chef, and his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta. Eubanks was a 1996 graduate who died in early February.
Kevin Haslam, vice president of Advancement at UNA, said in our story that the Coles and Eubanks are ideal choices.
“The Coles have been great friends and supporters of the university and the Honors College for years,” Haslam said. “Jeff Eubanks was a kind, caring man, well known for his exceptional work as a chef, who selflessly served others and worked tirelessly to inspire the next generation of chefs.”
We agree.
Lessons in adulting
On Friday, we wrote about Rogers High School seniors who got important lessons in real life.
The seniors went through a life budgeting course that included mock occupations and corresponding paychecks. With those paychecks came the realization that taxes and other items can take chunks out of the bottom line.
“I was like, ‘Wow, so this is how it is,” senior Tyler Malone said in our story.
The students also got lessons in purchasing homes and cars. Employees with RE/MAX Tri-State and Long-Lewis provided those lessons, and offered students plenty of advice on making smart purchase decisions.
All of the course categories were introductions into key decisions the students will be making later in life.
Going pink
Last week was the 16th annual Helen Keller Hospital Foundation’s “Party with a Purpose” at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence.
The fundraiser for the foundation was slated to exceed $10,000 this year with proceeds to go toward the purchase of a 3-D mammography machine.
Foundation President Pam Fleming said the event honors those who’ve done battle with breast cancer.
“We had well over 300 people in attendance and it is always a great time,” Fleming said in our story.
Some of the funding also goes to breast cancer education and a wig room at the hospital for patients.
We are glad the hospital had such a successful event.
