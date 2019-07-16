Standing firm
Thumbs up to the City of Florence for not rescinding the $38,250 grant to help the Salvation Army build a homeless shelter.
In February, the council voted to match a $38,250 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The grant money, along with $88,250 provided by the Salvation Army, would be used to fund the $165,221 project.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation had asked in a letter that the city rescind the grant, saying it violated the separation of church and state.
“The Salvation Army is not merely a charity or chain of thrift stores,” foundation staff attorney Ryan D. Jayne stated in the letter. “It is a church denomination with an evangelical mission. The Salvation Army’s website includes a set of ‘position statements’ on various political and social issues, all which reference biblical scripture.”
Mayor Steve Holt disagrees.
“They are a 501©(3) and we could have done this with a church or anyone else,” he said. “If an agency is able to perform a service we normally aren’t able to provide, we’ll look at it,” he said in a story last week. “I’m sure the Freedom From Religion group has their opinion and we have ours also, and that is that we’re federally protected to do something like this.”
The shelter would be constructed at the Salvation Army’s building on Huntsville Road in East Florence. In addition to a shelter that would be open 365 days a year, the project would include a day center where job skills and GED classes could be taught two days a week.
And there is definitely a need for their services. A recent count of the homeless population across Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties showed that in January there were 373 homeless individuals, sheltered and unsheltered, in the area.
The city was right to help this population very much in need.
Quick response
Congratulations to the members of the community and Rural King for stepping up to help the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
The shelter recently lost its main source of pet food, and has had to rely on donations to make ends meet. On Wednesday, members of the community brought in bags of food and other items after finding out the need.
Corey Speegle, a member of the Huntsville Search Dog Unit who lives in the Shoals, said he delivered 500 pounds of dog food Wednesday that was donated by the Rural King store in Muscle Shoals.
Speegle said the search dog unit planned to purchase the dog food at a reduced rate, but the store donated it when they learned what it was for.
We love when the community pitches in to help their neighbors.
Changing the world
Thumbs up to the World Changers, a group of young volunteers who spend their summers helping others.
Last week, 215 youth and crew leaders from several states were in the area doing exterior work for local elderly, disabled and disadvantaged homeowners. It’s the 13th consecutive year World Changers has served people in the Shoals.
“It’s such a blessing to be able to help someone who actually needs help, and to see the impact that it has on them personally, and how well they can go on and do life now that we’ve come in and helped them,” said 19-year-old Cade Ashley, an Indiana native who was in Leighton on his second trip with World Changers.
It’s a blessing to us as well.
