Taking advantage of technology
The coronavirus has forced many of us to embrace technology in new ways. One of those new technologies has been telemedicine.
Last week, we ran a story from Alabama Daily News about how telemedicine has begun to flourish in the wake of no-contact orders.
“It’s changed from a patient willingness to do telehealth, from a provider willingness to do telehealth, from a payer willingness to do telehealth,” said Dr. Eric Wallace, the medical director for telehealth at University of Alabama at Birmingham. “Now we have a real imperative that we have to deliver health care this way.”
Wallace said that with a cellphone camera and a good connection, a physical examination can be done, but telehealth visits aren’t yet a complete replacement for in-person appointments.
“Telehealth is not about getting 100% of our visits remotely, it’s about getting as many visits as possible remotely to prevent the spread while making sure that the people who need care and need it here in person have that option,” he said.
This may be one thing we should consider latching onto even after the danger of COVID-19 is over.
Making good use of time
We may be sheltering in place, but that doesn’t mean city workers are taking the opportunity of reduced crowds to get some projects completed. On Last week, Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation employees painted spray mounts and figures at the splash pad at Gattman Park, getting it ready for whenever the parks are able to reopen.
In Florence, Parks and Rec workers have done maintenance on River Heritage Park, striped the parking lots at Martin Park and Royal Avenue Recreation Center, and have done some landscaping and inside maintenance at the club senior center, the sportsplex and Deibert Park.
Florence is also taking advantage of less crowded streets to continue repair work to downtown sewer systems.
Good job
Helping homeless pets
Three local pizza restaurants have joined efforts to help local animal shelters find homes for pets.
Vertillo Pizza and Grill in Sheffield, Rising Crust Pizza and Little Capone’s in Florence have joined the “Pizza For Paws” effort, which means each pizza box will have a flyer featuring a dog available for adoption, along with information on how to adopt attached to it.
Vertillo Pizza and Grill owner Marlene Patrick said she has two “rescue dogs” and is happy to participate. She said the initiative could spread to other food delivery businesses that might be owned by animal lovers.
We applaud their efforts.
A new trend?
When Kennedy Montgomery went into labor recently, the grandparents weren’t allowed into the hospital because of the coronavirus.
So Tim and Mendy Palmer, Montgomery’s parents, borrowed a recreational vehicle from a friend and set up camp in the parking lot. They decorated the motor home with signs commemorating the event, and basically tailgated their way through the delivery of their daughter’s firstborn son.
What a creative way to celebrate and participate in such a joyous event. Who knows? Maybe this could be the start of something new?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.