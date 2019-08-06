A good night’s sleep
It’s hard to believe that we have children who don’t have a bed to sleep on, but it’s a fact, and something the new local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is aiming to solve.
The group, which has between 10 and 12 members, has formed to help meet that need. The local chapter has held one practice run of bed building. According to Hollis, the process is like an assembly line. A couple hours of solid work can yield as many as 10 bunk beds.
This is a project that could use your help. You can donate money (each bed costs about $350 to make) or you can offer to host a build day. If you do that and can raise the money and provide volunteers, Sleep in Heavenly Peace will bring the tools, lumber and more wherever you want to hold the event.
Core member Sherri Baker, also an educator, said she has enjoyed several aspects of the organization, from the accountability to the inclusiveness. One of her favorite parts is the motto: “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”
We think that’s a great goal.
A cool service
Last week, we wrote about several programs in the Shoals that are helping the area’s homeless get some relief from the heat.
Crossroads Community Outreach, the Salvation Army’s day center and Sunrise Center all offer centers that let people spend time in an air-conditioned environment. Some of these centers also provide amenities, such as food, drinks and showers.
Kimberly Jackson, founder and executive director of Crossroads, said the center sees more homeless come in during the summer and winter, but summer can be more concentrated since there aren’t as many centers open as during the winter months.
This is a great service for those in our area who need it.
Getting supplied
Deshler held it’s first-ever school preparedness expo last week to help students get outfitted for the upcoming year. The kids involved likened it to trick-or-treating as they moved from booth to booth getting not candy, but things such as crayons and notebooks.
There also was fresh fruit available, and businesses offered vouchers for services such as haircuts and dental supplies.
It was a fun way to help students get ready to start school.
Sizzle and serve
We had another first-time event in the Shoals last week. It was Sizzle and Serve, in which first responders and members of the community met at Spring Park. The idea was to help educate the public on what police and fire officials do.
The evening also provided free barbecue dinners and educational information on topics affecting school children, such a drug awareness, fingerprinting and how to avoid potentially dangerous situations.
Policy Council Coordinator Lee Cox called the event “a great way to learn about some of the area’s most valuable resources.”
We agree.
