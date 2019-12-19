Evident amidst of the piles of debris left in the wake of Monday’s tornadoes in the Colbert Heights and Town Creek areas were plenty of examples of compassion that exemplify the inherent good of humanity.
Only two lives were claimed by the violent late afternoon storm system that swept through the Shoals area. But dozens of other residents now face the unfortunate task of having to deal with the damages to their homes, businesses and other personal items. For some the damages are so severe they will be displaced just a week before the Christmas holiday arrives.
For each of them, their greatest blessing was making it through the storm without serious injury. But the things that warmed their hearts on Wednesday were the acts of kindness they witnessed.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said he was amazed by the outpouring of volunteers and people wanting to help with the clean-up efforts in hard-hit Colbert Heights. “It makes you proud to live in this area,” he said.
Some of them were members of a volunteer fire department. Others worked for a tree service company. Some were just citizens like Horace Davis of Leighton who showed up to help clear away the downed trees. “I just figured they’d need help, so I loaded up my chainsaw and came on,” he said.
When Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith arrived Tuesday morning, there were dozens of volunteers at work cutting trees, clearing debris and putting tarps on roofs. “There were so many people out there … it was absolutely amazing,” he said.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker was surprised by the number of calls and requests he received from individuals just wanting to lend a hand. They included one contractor who shut down his business for a day to join the cleanup.
The people have always been the greatest attribute of the Shoals, and their thoughtfulness is on display when times such as these arise. Their concern will leave its mark on all those impacted by this week’s bad weather.
“People here are so loving, giving,” summed up Town Creek Librarian Shirley Woodard. “We’ve had lives and property lost, and some might think there is no way we will come back. But under any circumstance … (we) will always survive.”
