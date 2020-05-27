Alabama Community College Chancellor Jimmy Baker believes there’s opportunity hidden in the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s determined to improve the educational experience offered in the 24 schools in his system.
“I see this as a major time to make a major play in improving the community colleges across the state,” Baker said recently.
But the push to improvement can’t focus on brick and mortar projects, Baker emphasized to the presidents of those 24 community colleges. Instead, money must be spent on addressing the educational issues the pandemic has exposed.
“I’m supportive of good buildings,” Baker said, “but I want to address the issue of good education programs first.”
Specifically, that emphasis is likely to focus on improved online educational programs.
COVID-19 has forced educational leaders at all levels to rethink the learning experience. When classrooms were shuttered in mid-March, colleges and universities, as well as primary and secondary schools, were forced to convert their classes to online formats.
The shift has been a challenge for both students and teachers as they struggled to adapt to remote learning and communication.
The technological challenges amplified the ongoing problem of inadequate internet access in rural areas.
This area captured the attention of state lawmakers, who at one point proposed using some of the state’s federal relief funds for a massive effort to improve broadband access in rural counties. That effort failed to materialize, but it will continue to be a topic of discussion.
Students and parents have raised viable concerns about the value of hastily thrown together online courses vs. classroom instruction. Those offerings will need to improve if they are to garner widespread support from users.
Also, some students have struggled to focus on their schoolwork in a less controlled environment, which is perhaps the greatest challenge of a move to online learning.
These issues, and more, are the points Baker wants his system leaders to focus on as they prepare for the start of a new year that will, without question, be very different than those of the past.
The challenges are many, but Baker is right. COVID-19 has provided educators an opportunity to enhance existing methods of learning, or create new ones, that enable online education to become an integral component of the educational experience.
