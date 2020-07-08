Challenging times often produce unique opportunities, and that’s exactly what happened for a local manufacturing company.
Earlier this year, a Tokyo, Japan-based company, CBC Group, informed Shoals Economic Development Authority officials they were going to close its Americas Division, which includes four plants in the United States and one in Mexico. One of those plants is CBC INGS in Muscle Shoals.
Immediatley, SEDA officials went to work to try to find someone to take over the local operation. One of the groups they contacted has a history of investing in local venture groups – Huntsville businessman and Tuscumbia native Larry Lewis and his wife, Kim.
Timing was fortuitous, albeit challenging since negotiations got hung up by the COVID-19 pandemic . The Lewises, who have purchased several downtown Tuscumbia properties, including a theater they hope to renovate, were interested in getting into manufacturing. CBC INGS provides automotive interior and exterior injection molded plastic components for the automotive industry, so the company certainly fit that bill.
The chance to save 137 jobs was important to the Lewises as well.
“This place is home to us,” Larry Lewis said on Monday. “The employees are part of the XYZ family. We hope to keep this project running for the next 30 years.”
Lewis also tipped his hat to the CBC group for its willingness to keep the local plant operating until the deal could be completed.
“And we’re very appreciative for all SEDA did to make this happen,” he said.
For now, the Lewises will focus on working through the transition necessary to bring CBC INGS under the newly named PROJECT XYZ company. However, Larry Lewis was quick to note on Monday he and his wife have bigger plans for the Muscle Shoals plant. They have visions of expanding into some defense system projects, and possibly aviation projects.
Hopefully, their visions become the next stage of growth for the plant built in 2014 in the Shoals Research Airpark.
